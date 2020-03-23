The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is providing daily updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus. All numbers used by the OEM office come from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
—
County Stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs and operational procedures for every sector.
We are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
Here are the statistics reported by Department of State Health Services (DSHS) as of March 23, 2020. DSHS updates this report each weekday by noon.
Texas total testing – 10,055
Public Labs – 1,575
Private Labs – 8,480*
*number does not include the total tested by all private labs.
Texas COVID-19 cases – 352
Deaths – 8
Cases by county:
Bell – 3
Bexar – 24
Bowie – 1
Brazoria – 12
Brazos – 2
Brown – 1
Cameron – 6
Castro – 2
Chambers – 1
Collin – 24
Comal – 3
Crane – 1
Dallas – 33
Deaf Smith – 1
Denton – 12
DeWitt – 1
El Paso – 6
Ellis – 3
Falls - 1
Fannin – 1
Fort Bend – 11
Galveston – 15
Gregg – 1
Harris – 27
Hays – 6
Hockley – 3
Johnson – 2
Lavaca – 1
Lubbock – 2
Matagorda – 3
McLennon – 7
Medina – 1
Midland – 1
Montgomery – 4
Nueces - 1
Oldham – 1
Potter – 2
Rusk – 1
Smith – 5
Tarrant – 9
Travis – 22
Webb – 4
Wichita – 4
Williamson – 13
Pending County Assignment 65
Total – 352
Does not include repatriation cases.
Walker County has one confirmed case but has not been added to DSHS report, as may other counties that have positives cases. Reported above are only the cases listed with DSHS.
National COVID-19 cases – 33,404
Total Deaths – 400
Jurisdictions reporting cases – 54 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Island)
Walker County ordered test kits several weeks ago and is waiting for the state to fill that request so we can test here. Information will be provided as we receive it.
Harris County is now testing for coronavirus for the entire region. Access their online screening tool to help with testing at www.readyharris.org and click on the “coronavirus testing” button. You will answer some screening questions and be given an identifier number. They will prioritize tests based on symptoms. You must have symptoms to be considered for testing. If you do not have access to the internet, call 832-927-7575.
