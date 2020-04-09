Coronavirus cases in Texas eclipsed 10,000 cases on Thursday with 10,230 cases currently being reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of those cases an estimated 770 patients have graduated out of quarantine and have been cleared by medical professionals. There have been 199 fatalities related to the virus.
As of Wednesday, there were 18 cases in Walker County, 210 cases in Montgomery County, 108 cases in Brazos County and 2,341 cases in Harris County. Trinity and San Jacinto County have each reported three cases, while Grimes County has confirmed five cases.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 — Male in early 20’s (graduated out)
Case #2 — Female 30-40
Case #3 — Male (graduated out)
Case #4 — Male 50-60
Case #5 — Female 20-30
Case #6 — Female 60-70
Case #7 — Female 80-90
Case #8 — Female 20-30
Case #9 — Male 20-30
Case #10 — Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #11 — Female
Case #12 — Female 40-50
Case #13 — Male 50-60
Case #14 — Male 45-50
Case #15 — Male 45-50
Case # 16 — Male 45-50
Case #17 — Male 20-30
Case #18 — Male 40-50
Cases by county:
(170 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 2,341
Dallas County — 1,324
Travis County — 597
Tarrant County — 588
Bexar County — 554
Fort Bend County — 437
Denton County — 398
Collin County — 378
Galveston County — 287
Lubbock County — 214
Montgomery County — 210
El Paso County — 192
Brazoria County — 184
Webb County — 155
Hidalgo County — 139
Cameron County — 118
Brazos County — 108
Williamson County — 97
Jefferson County — 87
Smith County — 82
Hays County — 77
Bell County — 74
Nueces County — 69
Victoria County — 66
McLennan County — 62
Potter County — 58
Randall County — 52
Ellis County — 50
Wichita County — 50
Guadalupe County — 46
Taylor County — 43
Hardin County — 41
Matagorda County — 38
Gregg County — 35
Ector County — 34
Midland County — 30
Orange County — 30
Comal County — 29
Washington County — 28
Johnson County — 25
Nacogdoches County — 25
Tom Green County — 25
Bowie County — 23
Shelby County — 23
Chambers County — 22
Kaufman County — 19
Walker County — 18
Wharton County — 18
Coryell County — 17
Bastrop County — 16
Angelina County — 15
Grayson County — 15
Hunt County — 15
Liberty County — 15
Moore County — 15
Donley County — 14
Rockwall County — 14
Rusk County — 14
Calhoun County — 13
Gray County — 12
Harrison County — 12
Hockley County – 12
Waller County — 12
Hood County — 11
Andrews County – 10
Castro County — 10
Erath County — 10
Navarro County — 10
Hale County — 9
Kendall County — 9
Medina County — 9
Parker County — 9
Wilson County — 9
Brown County — 8
De Witt County — 8
Fayette County — 8
Lamar County — 8
Polk County — 8
Austin County — 7
Deaf Smith County — 7
Limestone County — 7
Maverick County — 7
Milam County — 7
Panola County — 7
San Augustine County — 7
San Patricio County — 7
Starr County — 7
Van Zandt County — 7
Cherokee County — 6
Colorado County — 6
Henderson County — 6
Hill County — 6
Terry County — 6
Upshur County — 6
Uvalde County — 6
Val Verde County — 6
Atascosa County — 5
Burleson County — 5
Burnet County — 5
Caldwell County — 5
Dawson County — 5
Grimes County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Blanco County — 4
Cass County — 4
Fannin County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Palo Pinto County — 4
Titus County — 4
Wood County — 4
Camp County — 3
Comanche County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Goliad County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
Lynn County — 3
Oldham County — 3
San Jacinto County — 3
Trinity County — 3
Wise County — 3
Young County — 3
Zapata County — 3
Anderson County — 2
Aransas County — 2
Crane County — 2
Gonzales County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jasper County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lee County — 2
Leon County — 2
Martin County — 2
Morris County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Swisher County — 2
Bandera County — 1
Bee County — 1
Callahan County — 1
Clay County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Dallam County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dickens County — 1
Falls County — 1
Floyd County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Hamilton County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Jack County — 1
Jones County — 1
Knox County — 1
Lamb County — 1
McCulloch County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Montague County — 1
Newton County — 1
Pecos County — 1
Tyler County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.