There are currently 9,353 active cases of COVID-19 in Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday.
Of those cases, there are 16 in Walker County, 197 in Montgomery County, 97 in Brazos County and 2,146 in Harris County. There are also two cases in Trinity County, six cases in Grimes County and three case in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 96,256 people tested in Texas with 177 fatalities.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 — Male in early 20’s (graduated out)
Case #2 — Female 30-40
Case #3 — Male (graduated out)
Case #4 — Male 50-60
Case #5 — Female 20-30
Case #6 — Female 60-70
Case #7 — Female 80-90
Case #8 — Female 20-30
Case #9 — Male 20-30
Case #10 — Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #11 — Female
Case #12 — Female 40-50
Case #13 — Male 50-60
Case #14 — Male 45-50
Case #15 — Male 45-50
Case # 16 — Male 45-50
Cases by county:
(161 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 2,146
Dallas County — 1,261
Travis County — 554
Tarrant County — 517
Bexar County — 503
Fort Bend County — 417
Denton County — 366
Collin County — 343
Galveston County — 272
Montgomery County — 197
Lubbock County — 191
Brazoria County — 173
El Paso County — 153
Webb County — 135
Hidalgo County — 113
Cameron County — 108
Brazos County — 97
Williamson County — 87
Jefferson County — 78
Smith County — 75
Bell County — 71
Nueces County — 65
McLennan County — 62
Hays County — 61
Victoria County — 59
Wichita County — 48
Potter County — 47
Guadalupe County — 45
Ellis County — 41
Hardin County — 41
Randall County — 40
Matagorda County — 38
Taylor County — 38
Ector County — 30
Midland County — 30
Orange County — 29
Comal County — 27
Johnson County — 25
Nacogdoches County — 25
Tom Green County — 25
Washington County — 23
Gregg County — 22
Bowie County — 20
Chambers County — 19
Bastrop County — 17
Shelby County — 17
Wharton County — 17
Kaufman County — 16
Walker County — 16
Grayson County — 15
Liberty County — 15
Angelina County — 14
Hunt County — 14
Rockwall County — 14
Rusk County — 14
Donley County — 13
Calhoun County — 12
Coryell County — 12
Gray County — 11
Waller County — 11
Andrews County — 10
Castro County — 10
Harrison County — 10
Hockley County — 10
Hood County — 10
Erath County — 9
Fayette County — 9
Kendall County — 9
Moore County — 9
Polk County — 8
Wilson County — 8
Austin County — 7
Deaf Smith County — 7
De Witt County — 7
Hale County — 7
Maverick County — 7
Medina County — 7
Milam County — 7
San Patricio County — 7
Starr County — 7
Van Zandt County — 7
Willacy County — 7
Brown County — 6
Cherokee County — 6
Colorado County — 6
Grimes County — 6
Hill County — 6
Lamar County — 6
Limestone County — 6
Parker County — 6
Terry County — 6
Upshur County — 6
Val Verde County — 6
Atascosa County — 5
Burleson County — 5
Burnet County — 5
Caldwell County — 5
Dawson County — 5
Uvalde County — 5
Blanco County — 4
Cass County — 4
Fannin County — 4
Henderson County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Navarro County — 4
Panola County — 4
San Augustine County — 4
Wood County — 4
Comanche County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Goliad County — 3
Lavaca County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
Lynn County — 3
Oldham County — 3
Palo Pinto County — 3
San Jacinto County — 3
Wise County — 3
Young County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Camp County — 2
Crane County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jasper County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lee County — 2
Leon County — 2
Martin County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Swisher County — 2
Titus County — 2
Trinity County — 2
Anderson County — 1
Bee County — 1
Callahan County — 1
Clay County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Dallam County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dickens County — 1
Falls County — 1
Floyd County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Gonzales County — 1
Hamilton County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Jones County — 1
Knox County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Newton County — 1
Pecos County — 1
Tyler County — 1
Zapata County — 1
