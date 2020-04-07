There are currently 8,262 active cases of COVID-19 in Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday.
Of those cases, there are 15 in Walker County, 161 in Montgomery County, 94 in Brazos County and 1,809 in Harris County. There are also two cases in Trinity County, four cases in Grimes County and one case in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 88,649 people tested in Texas with 154 fatalities.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 — Male in early 20’s (graduated out)
Case #2 — Female 30-40
Case #3 — Male (graduated out)
Case #4 — Male 50-60
Case #5 — Female 20-30
Case #6 — Female 60-70
Case #7 — Female 80-90
Case #8 — Female 20-30
Case #9 — Male 20-30
Case #10 — Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #11 — Female
Case #12 — Female 40-50
Case #13 — Male 50-60
Case #14 — Male 45-50
Case #15 — Male 45-50
Cases by county:
(161 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 1,809
Dallas County — 1,155
Travis County — 502
Bexar County — 456
Tarrant County — 452
Denton County — 337
Fort Bend County — 318
Collin County — 306
Galveston County — 256
Lubbock County — 180
Brazoria County — 167
Montgomery County — 161
El Paso County — 125
Webb County — 122
Hidalgo County — 113
Cameron County — 101
Brazos County — 94
Williamson County — 81
Jefferson County — 78
Bell County — 68
Smith County — 63
Hays County — 59
Nueces County — 59
McLennan County — 56
Victoria County — 50
Wichita County — 48
Potter County — 41
Guadalupe County — 39
Matagorda County — 37
Randall County — 36
Ellis County — 35
Taylor County — 31
Ector County — 30
Hardin County — 28
Midland County — 27
Orange County — 26
Johnson County — 24
Tom Green County — 24
Comal County — 22
Nacogdoches County — 21
Washington County — 21
Gregg County — 20
Bowie County — 17
Chambers County — 17
Wharton County — 17
Bastrop County — 15
Angelina County — 14
Grayson County — 14
Kaufman County — 14
Shelby County — 13
Calhoun County — 12
Liberty County — 12
Rusk County — 12
Coryell County — 11
Harrison County — 11
Rockwall County — 11
Waller County — 11
Andrews County — 10
Castro County — 10
Hockley County — 10
Hood County — 10
Walker County — 10
Fayette County — 9
Gray County — 9
Kendall County — 9
Erath County — 8
Polk County — 8
Deaf Smith County — 7
De Witt County — 7
Donley County — 7
Hale County — 7
Moore County — 7
Starr County — 7
Wilson County — 7
Austin County — 6
Brown County — 6
Cherokee County — 6
Lamar County — 6
Limestone County — 6
Medina County — 6
Parker County — 6
Val Verde County — 6
Burleson County — 5
Burnet County — 5
Caldwell County — 5
Dawson County — 5
Hill County — 5
Maverick County — 5
Upshur County — 5
Uvalde County — 5
Van Zandt County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Atascosa County — 4
Blanco County — 4
Cass County — 4
Grimes County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Navarro County — 4
Panola County — 4
San Augustine County — 4
Terry County — 4
Wood County — 4
Colorado County —
Comanche County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Goliad County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
Lynn County — 3
Milam County — 3
Oldham County — 3
Wise County — 3
Young County — 3
Camp County — 2
Crane County — 2
Fannin County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jasper County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lavaca County — 2
Lee County — 2
Leon County — 2
Martin County — 2
Palo Pinto County — 2
Robertson County — 2
San Patricio County — 2
Titus County — 2
Trinity County — 2
Anderson County — 1
Aransas County — 1
Callahan County — 1
Clay County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Dallam County — 1
Falls County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Gonzales County — 1
Hamilton County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Henderson County — 1
Hunt County — 1
Knox County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Montague County — 1
Morris County — 1
Newton County — 1
Pecos County — 1
San Jacinto County — 1
Swisher County — 1
Tyler County — 1
Zapata County — 1
