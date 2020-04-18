Cases of COVID-19 eclipsed the 18,000 mark on Saturday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 18,260 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Of those cases, 4,806 patients have recovered, while there have been 453 deaths.
According to Walker County OEM, there are 44 cases of the virus in Walker County. There are an additional 43 cases involving inmates confined within local TDCJ units, bringing the county's total to 87.
There are also 370 in Montgomery County and 164 in Brazos County. There are also seven cases in Trinity County, 10 cases in Grimes County and eight cases in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 176,239 people tested in Texas, and over 400 tested in Walker County.
Cases by county:
(194 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 4,460
Dallas County — 2,190
Tarrant County — 1,175
Travis County — 1,074
Bexar County — 959
Fort Bend County — 755
Denton County — 585
Collin County — 521
El Paso County — 482
Galveston County — 438
Lubbock County — 407
Montgomery County — 370
Brazoria County — 302
Cameron County — 279
Webb County — 253
Hidalgo County — 242
Jefferson County — 167
Brazos County — 164
Williamson County — 146
Bell County — 126
Taylor County — 126
Smith County — 116
Potter County — 110
Hays County — 109
Moore County — 99
Randall County — 97
Nueces County — 89
Victoria County — 89
Nacogdoches County — 88
Ellis County — 83
McLennan County — 76
Coryell County — 75
Hardin County — 67
Shelby County — 60
Ector County — 58
Wichita County — 58
Bowie County — 56
Guadalupe County — 53
Matagorda County — 51
Gregg County — 50
Washington County — 50
Orange County — 48
Comal County — 43
Bastrop County — 42
Harrison County — 42
Kaufman County — 42
Midland County — 42
Tom Green County — 41
Johnson County — 39
Panola County — 37
Chambers County — 35
Rockwall County — 34
Wharton County — 34
Liberty County — 29
Rusk County — 27
Hunt County — 25
Angelina County — 23
Donley County — 23
Waller County — 22
Calhoun County — 21
Parker County — 21
Navarro County — 20
Andrews County — 19
Grayson County — 19
Wilson County — 19
Gray County — 17
Fayette County — 15
Hockley County — 15
Hood County — 15
Medina County — 15
Kendall County — 14
Polk County — 14
San Augustine County — 14
De Witt County — 13
Henderson County — 13
Austin County — 12
Brown County — 12
Dawson County — 12
Erath County — 12
Maverick County — 12
Val Verde County — 12
Van Zandt County — 12
Castro County — 11
Deaf Smith County — 11
Hale County — 11
Limestone County — 11
Atascosa County — 10
Cass County — 10
Grimes County — 10
Hill County — 10
Terry County — 10
Milam County — 9
Upshur County — 9
Wise County — 9
Burleson County — 8
Burnet County — 8
Cherokee County — 8
Colorado County — 8
San Jacinto County — 8
San Patricio County — 8
Titus County — 8
Willacy County — 8
Caldwell County — 7
Fannin County — 7
Hutchinson County — 7
Lamar County — 7
Sherman County — 7
Starr County — 7
Trinity County — 7
Anderson County — 6
Camp County — 6
Jasper County — 6
Palo Pinto County — 6
Uvalde County — 6
Wood County — 6
Zapata County — 6
Bee County — 5
Goliad County — 5
Hamilton County — 5
Kleberg County — 5
Leon County — 5
Lynn County — 5
Montague County — 5
Pecos County — 5
Tyler County — 5
Bandera County — 4
Blanco County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Kerr County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Morris County — 4
Swisher County — 4
Young County — 4
Clay County — 3
Comanche County — 3
Cooke County — 3
Dallam County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Freestone County — 3
Jack County — 3
Jones County — 3
Karnes County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
McCulloch County — 3
Marion County — 3
Oldham County — 3
Winkler County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Crane County — 2
Floyd County — 2
Gaines County — 2
Gonzales County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Lamb County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lee County — 2
Madison County — 2
Martin County — 2
Newton County — 2
Rains County — 2
Roberts County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Armstrong County — 1
Bosque County — 1
Callahan County — 1
Carson County — 1
Concho County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dickens County — 1
Dimmit County — 1
Duval County — 1
Falls County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Hansford County —
1
Hemphill County — 1
Howard County — 1
Knox County — 1
La Salle County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Motley County — 1
Red River County — 1
Sabine County — 1
Scurry County — 1
Stephens County — 1
Wilbarger County —1
Yoakum County —1
Zavala County —1
