Cases of COVID-19 eclipsed the 15,000 mark on Wednesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 15,492 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Of those cases, 3,150 patients have recovered, while there have been 364 deaths.
According to Walker County OEM, there are 26 cases of the virus in Walker County. There are an additional 36 cases involving inmates confined within local TDCJ units.
There are also 308 in Montgomery County and 149 in Brazos County. There are also four cases in Trinity County, seven cases in Grimes County and seven cases in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 151,810 people tested in Texas, and over 355 tested in Walker County.
Cases by county:
(184 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 3,907
Dallas County — 1,877
Tarrant County — 929
Travis County — 900
Bexar County — 815
Fort Bend County — 627
Denton County — 521
Collin County — 477
Galveston County — 392
El Paso County — 346
Lubbock County — 330
Montgomery County — 308
Brazoria County — 259
Cameron County — 239
Webb County — 223
Hidalgo County — 217
Brazos County — 149
Jefferson County — 140
Williamson County — 124
Bell County — 110
Smith County — 103
Hays County — 93
Victoria County — 89
Nueces County — 83
Potter County — 79
Ellis County — 76
McLennan County — 74
Taylor County — 74
Randall County — 73
Hardin County — 65
Nacogdoches County — 64
Coryell County — 60
Wichita County — 56
Moore County — 52
Guadalupe County — 50
Matagorda County — 50
Ector County — 46
Gregg County — 46
Orange County — 46
Shelby County — 46
Washington County — 41
Comal County — 39
Tom Green County — 39
Bowie County — 37
Midland County — 35
Harrison County — 34
Johnson County — 34
Kaufman County — 33
Bastrop County — 32
Chambers County — 31
Wharton County — 31
Rockwall County — 30
Liberty County — 23
Donley County — 22
Hunt County — 22
Panola County — 22
Waller County — 20
Calhoun County — 19
Grayson County — 19
Angelina County — 17
Rusk County — 17
Navarro County — 16
Parker County — 16
Hockley County — 15
Hood County — 15
Kendall County — 14
Andrews County — 13
Gray County — 13
Medina County — 13
Austin County — 12
Erath County — 12
Fayette County — 12
Val Verde County — 12
Wilson County — 12
Brown County — 11
Castro County — 11
Deaf Smith County — 11
Hale County — 11
Henderson County — 11
Limestone County — 11
Polk County — 11
De Witt County — 10
Maverick County — 10
Terry County — 10
Van Zandt County — 10
Atascosa County — 9
San Augustine County — 9
Upshur County — 9
Burleson County — 8
Dawson County — 8
Hill County — 8
Milam County — 8
San Patricio County — 8
Titus County — 8
Burnet County — 7
Cherokee County — 7
Colorado County — 7
Grimes County — 7
Lamar County — 7
San Jacinto County — 7
Starr County — 7
Wise County — 7
Caldwell County — 6
Jasper County — 6
Uvalde County — 6
Willacy County — 6
Wood County — 6
Camp County — 5
Cass County — 5
Fannin County — 5
Goliad County — 5
Lynn County — 5
Montague County — 5
Palo Pinto County — 5
Pecos County — 5
Anderson County — 4
Blanco County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Leon County — 4
Swisher County — 4
Trinity County — 4
Young County — 4
Zapata County — 4
Bee County — 3
Clay County — 3
Comanche Couty — 3
Eastland County — 3
Hamilton County — 3
Hutchinson County — 3
Jack County — 3
Karnes County — 3
Kerr County — 3
Kleberg County — 3
Lampasas County —
3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County —
3
McCulloch County —
3
Morris County —
3
Oldham County —
3
Tyler County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Bandera County — 2
Cooke County — 2
Crane County —
2
Dallam County —
2
Floyd County — 2
Gaines County — 2
Gonzales County —
2
Jim Wells County — 2
Jones County — 2
Lamb County — 2
Lee County — 2
Martin County — 2
Newton County — 2
Rains County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Winkler County — 2
Armstrong County — 1
Bosque County — 1
Callahan County — 1
Concho County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dickens County — 1
Dimmit County — 1
Duval County — 1
Falls County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Freestone County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Howard County —
1
Knox County — 1
Madison County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Motley County — 1
Stephens County — 1
Wilbarger County — 1
