There were an additional 718 cases of COVID-19 in Texas reported on Tuesday, the state health services said.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 14,624 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Of those cases, 2,580 patients have recovered from the virus, while there have been 318 deaths.
According to Walker County OEM, there are 26 cases of the virus in Walker County. There are also 266 in Montgomery County and 143 in Brazos County. There are also four cases in Trinity County, seven cases in Grimes County and eight cases in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 146,467 people tested in Texas, and over 350 tested in Walker County.
Cases by county:
(178 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 3,747
Dallas County — 1,788
Tarrant County — 876
Travis County — 856
Bexar County — 794
Fort Bend County — 543
Denton County — 507
Collin County — 472
Galveston County — 377
Lubbock County — 317
El Paso County — 300
Montgomery County — 266
Brazoria County — 250
Cameron County — 216
Webb County — 206
Hidalgo County — 198
Brazos County — 143
Jefferson County — 134
Williamson County — 119
Bell County — 107
Smith County — 101
Victoria County — 87
Hays County — 82
Nueces County — 79
Potter County — 79
Randall County — 73
Ellis County — 72
McLennan County — 72
Taylor County — 68
Hardin County — 61
Nacogdoches County — 56
Wichita County — 56
Guadalupe County — 50
Matagorda County — 49
Ector County — 45
Gregg County — 45
Orange County — 45
Shelby County — 40
Tom Green County — 39
Comal County — 38
Washington County — 37
Moore County — 36
Coryell County — 34
Bowie County — 32
Kaufman County — 32
Midland County — 32
Johnson County — 31
Chambers County — 29
Wharton County — 28
Walker County — 26
Rockwall County — 24
Donley County — 22
Hunt County — 22
Harrison County — 20
Liberty County — 20
Panola County — 20
Bastrop County — 19
Calhoun County — 19
Waller County — 18
Angelina County — 17
Grayson County — 17
Navarro County — 16
Rusk County — 16
Hood County — 15
Parker County — 15
Hockley County — 14
Andrews County — 13
Gray County — 13
Medina County — 13
Austin County — 12
Erath County — 12
Kendall County — 12
Val Verde County — 12
Brown County — 11
Castro County — 11
Deaf Smith County — 11
Hale County — 11
Limestone County — 11
Polk County — 11
Wilson County — 11
De Witt County — 10
Fayette County — 10
Henderson County — 10
Maverick County — 10
Terry County — 10
Van Zandt County — 10
Atascosa County — 9
San Augustine County — 9
San Patricio County — 9
Upshur County — 9
Dawson County — 8
Hill County — 8
Lamar County — 8
Milam County — 8
San Jacinto County — 8
Cherokee County — 7
Colorado County — 7
Grimes County — 7
Jasper County — 7
Starr County — 7
Titus County — 7
Burleson County — 6
Burnet County — 6
Caldwell County — 6
Uvalde County — 6
Wood County — 6
Camp County — 5
Cass County — 5
Fannin County — 5
Lynn County — 5
Montague County — 5
Palo Pinto County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Wise County — 5
Blanco County — 4
Goliad County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Swisher County — 4
Trinity County — 4
Anderson County — 3
Bee County — 3
Comanche County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Hutchinson County — 3
Karnes County — 3
Leon County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
McCulloch County — 3
Morris County — 3
Oldham County — 3
Young County — 3
Zapata County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Bandera County — 2
Clay County — 2
Crane County — 2
Dallam County — 2
Gaines County — 2
Gonzales County — 2
Hamilton County — 2
Jack County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Jones County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lamb County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lee County — 2
Martin County — 2
Newton County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Tyler County — 2
Armstrong County — 1
Callahan County — 1
Concho County — 1
Cooke County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dickens County — 1
Dimmit County — 1
Duval County — 1
Falls County — 1
Floyd County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Howard County — 1
Knox County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Motley County — 1
Pecos County — 1
Rains County — 1
Stephens County — 1
Wilbarger County — 1
Winkler County — 1
