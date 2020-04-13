The growth of COVID-19 is starting to slow, with only 422 additional cases being reported across the Lone Star State on Monday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 13,906 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Of those cases, 2,296 patients have recovered from the virus with 287 deaths.
Of those cases, there are 21 in Walker County, 251 in Montgomery County, 3,629 cases in Harris County and 140 in Brazos County. There are also three cases in Trinity County, seven cases in Grimes County and seven cases in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 133,226 people tested in Texas, and over 330 tested in Walker County.
Public widespread testing for COVID-19 began today at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville. Only those that are symptomatic will be tested.
Cases by county:
(178 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 3,629
Dallas County — 1,723
Tarrant County — 806
Travis County — 774
Bexar County — 772
Fort Bend County — 536
Denton County — 482
Collin County — 453
Galveston County — 355
Lubbock County — 307
El Paso County — 292
Montgomery County — 251
Brazoria County — 237
Webb County — 196
Cameron County — 195
Hidalgo County — 190
Brazos County — 140
Jefferson County — 124
Williamson County — 117
Bell County — 101
Smith County — 96
Hays County — 82
Victoria County — 81
Nueces County — 76
McLennan County — 71
Potter County — 70
Ellis County — 66
Randall County — 64
Hardin County — 61
Taylor County — 61
Wichita County — 56
Guadalupe County — 49
Nacogdoches County — 48
Matagorda County — 47
Orange County — 44
Ector County — 43
Gregg County — 39
Comal County — 37
Washington County — 37
Shelby County — 36
Tom Green County — 35
Coryell County — 34
Bowie County — 32
Midland County — 32
Chambers County — 29
Johnson County — 28
Kaufman County — 28
Wharton County — 27
Donley County — 22
Moore County — 22
Rockwall County — 22
Walker County — 21
Bastrop County — 9
Liberty County — 19
Hunt County — 18
Grayson County — 17
Angelina County — 16
Harrison County — 16
Waller County — 16
Calhoun County — 15
Rusk County — 15
Hockley County — 14
Parker County — 14
Gray County — 13
Hood County — 13
Medina County — 13
Panola County — 13
Andrews County — 12
Erath County — 12
Navarro County — 12
Austin County — 11
Castro County — 11
Hale County — 11
Kendall County — 11
Limestone County — 11
Wilson County — 11
Brown County — 10
Fayette County — 10
Henderson County — 10
Terry County — 10
Val Verde County — 10
Van Zandt County — 10
Atascosa County — 9
De Witt County — 9
Maverick County — 9
Polk County — 9
San Augustine County — 9
Dawson County — 8
Deaf Smith County — 8
Hill County — 8
Lamar County — 8
Milam County — 8
Upshur County — 8
Colorado County — 7
Grimes County — 7
Jasper County — 7
San Jacinto County — 7
San Patricio County — 7
Starr County — 7
Burleson County — 6
Burnet County — 6
Caldwell County — 6
Cherokee County — 6
Titus County — 6
Uvalde County — 6
Cass County — 5
Fannin County — 5
Lynn County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Wise County — 5
Wood County — 5
Blanco County — 4
Goliad County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Palo Pinto County — 4
Swisher County — 4
Anderson County — 3
Camp County — 3
Comanche County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Hutchinson County — 3
Leon County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
McCulloch County — 3
Morris County — 3
Oldham County — 3
Trinity County — 3
Young County — 3
Zapata County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Bandera County — 2
Bee County — 2
Clay County — 2
Crane County — 2
Gaines County — 2
Gonzales County — 2
Hamilton County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Jones County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lee County — 2
Martin County — 2
Montague County — 2
Newton County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Tyler County — 2
Callahan County — 1
Concho County — 1
Cooke County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Dallam County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dickens County — 1
Dimmit County — 1
Falls County — 1
Floyd County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gillespie Count — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Howard County — 1
Jack County — 1
Knox County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Motley County — 1
Pecos County — 1
Rains County — 1
Stephens County — 1
Winkler County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.