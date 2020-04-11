Cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to slowly climb in the Lone Star State.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 12,561 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Of those cases, 1,617 patients have recovered from the virus with 254 deaths.
Of those cases, there are 18 in Walker County, 245 in Montgomery County, 3,261 cases in Harris County and 116 in Brazos County. There are also three cases in Trinity County, six cases in Grimes County and five cases in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 120,533 people tested in Texas, and 316 tested in Walker County.
Public widespread testing for COVID-19 will begin Monday, April 13 at 9 a.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park. Only those that are symptomatic will be tested.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 Female 30-40 (graduated out)
Case #2 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #3 Male 50-60 (graduated out)
Case #4 Female 60-70 (graduated out)
Case #5 Female 80-90
Case #6 Female 20-30
Case #7 Female 20-30
Case #8 Male 20-30
Case #9 Female 25-35
Case #10 Female 30-40
Case #11 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #12 Female 40-50
Case #13 Male 45-50
Case #14 Male 45-50
Case #15 Male 20-30
Case #16 Female 30-40
Case #17 Male 40-50
Case #18 Male 70-80
Cases by county:
(177 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 3,261
Dallas County — 1,537
Tarrant County — 705
Travis County — 690
Bexar County — 665
Fort Bend County — 518
Denton County — 454
Collin County — 425
Galveston County — 341
El Paso County — 252
Lubbock County — 249
Montgomery County — 245
Brazoria County — 216
Hidalgo County — 181
Webb County — 171
Cameron County — 159
Brazos County — 116
Williamson County — 110
Jefferson County — 100
Smith County — 93
Bell County — 91
Hays County — 82
Victoria County — 76
Nueces County — 72
McLennan County — 68
Ellis County — 66
Potter County — 66
Randall County — 60
Taylor County — 55
Wichita County — 54
Guadalupe County — 47
Hardin County — 47
Matagorda County — 43
Ector County — 40
Gregg County — 39
Comal County — 37
Washington County — 36
Coryell County — 34
Shelby County — 34
Orange County — 33
Tom Green County — 33
Midland County — 31
Bowie County — 30
Nacogdoches County — 30
Johnson County — 28
Kaufman County — 26
Chambers County — 24
Donley County — 23
Wharton County — 23
Moore County — 21
Bastrop County — 20
Rockwall County — 20
Grayson County — 17
Liberty County — 17
Walker County — 17
Angelina County — 16
Hunt County — 16
Calhoun County — 14
Rusk County — 14
Waller County — 14
Gray County — 13
Hockley County — 13
Hood County — 13
Parker County — 13
Erath County — 12
Harrison County — 12
Medina County — 12
Navarro County — 12
Andrews County — 11
Hale County — 11
Limestone County — 11
Brown County — 10
Castro County — 10
Henderson County — 10
Kendall County — 10
Panola County — 10
Val Verde County — 10
Van Zandt County — 10
Wilson County — 10
De Witt County — 9
Fayette County — 9
Maverick County — 9
Polk County — 9
San Augustine County — 9
Atascosa County — 8
Austin County — 8
Hill County — 8
Lamar County — 8
Colorado County — 7
Deaf Smith County — 7
Jasper County — 7
Milam County — 7
San Patricio County — 7
Starr County — 7
Burleson County — 6
Burnet County — 6
Caldwell County — 6
Cherokee County — 6
Dawson County — 6
Grimes County — 6
Terry County — 6
Titus County — 6
Upshur County — 6
Uvalde County — 6
Fannin County — 5
Lynn County — 5
San Jacinto County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Wise County — 5
Wood County — 5
Blanco County — 4
Cass County — 4
Goliad County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Palo Pinto County — 4
Anderson County — 3
Camp County — 3
Comanche County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Leon County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
McCulloch County — 3
Morris County — 3
Oldham County — 3
Swisher County — 3
Trinity County — 3
Young County — 3
Zapata County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Bandera County — 2
Bee County — 2
Clay County — 2
Crane County — 2
Dickens County — 2
Gonzales County — 2
Hamilton County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Jones County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lee County — 2
Martin County — 2
Montague County — 2
Newton County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Tyler County — 2
Callahan County — 1
Concho County — 1
Cooke County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Dallam County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dimmit County — 1
Falls County — 1
Floyd County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Howard County — 1
Jack County — 1
Knox County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Pecos County — 1
Rains County — 1
Stephens County — 1
Winkler County — 1
