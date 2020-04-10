Cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus jumped significantly in Harris County on Friday, with 3,047 being reported in the Houston-area.
There are currently 11,671 active cases of COVID-19 in Texas.
Of those cases, there are 18 in Walker County, 231 in Montgomery County, and 114 in Brazos County. There are also three cases in Trinity County, six cases in Grimes County and three case in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 115,918 people tested in Texas with 226 fatalities and 1,101 patients that have recovered.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 — Male in early 20’s (graduated out)
Case #2 — Female 30-40
Case #3 — Male (graduated out)
Case #4 — Male 50-60
Case #5 — Female 20-30
Case #6 — Female 60-70
Case #7 — Female 80-90
Case #8 — Female 20-30
Case #9 — Male 20-30
Case #10 — Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #11 — Female
Case #12 — Female 40-50
Case #13 — Male 50-60
Case #14 — Male 45-50
Case #15 — Male 45-50
Case # 16 — Male 45-50
Cases by county:
(176 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 3,047
Dallas County — 1,432
Travis County — 642
Tarrant County — 637
Bexar County — 615
Fort Bend County — 485
Denton County — 426
Collin County — 406
Galveston County — 308
Lubbock County — 234
Montgomery County — 231
El Paso County — 225
Brazoria County — 199
Webb County — 166
Cameron County — 147
Hidalgo County — 146
Brazos County — 114
Williamson County — 103
Jefferson County — 94
Smith County — 88
Bell County — 84
Hays County — 79
Victoria County — 73
Nueces County — 72
McLennan County — 66
Potter County — 59
Ellis County — 58
Randall County — 56
Wichita County — 53
Taylor County — 51
Guadalupe County — 47
Hardin County — 41
Ector County — 39
Matagorda County — 38
Gregg County — 37
Comal County — 34
Washington County — 34
Tom Green County — 32
Midland County — 31
Shelby County — 31
Orange County — 30
Bowie County — 29
Nacogdoches County — 29
Johnson County — 27
Chambers County — 24
Kaufman County — 24
Donley County — 21
Moore County — 21
Wharton County — 20
Bastrop County — 19
Coryell County — 18
Walker County — 18
Grayson County — 17
Angelina County — 16
Liberty County — 16
Rockwall County — 16
Hunt County — 15
Calhoun County — 14
Rusk County — 14
Waller County — 13
Gray County — 12
Harrison County — 12
Hockley County — 12
Hood County — 12
Andrews County — 11
Navarro County — 11
Parker County — 11
Castro County — 10
Erath County — 10
Kendall County — 10
Medina County — 10
Panola County — 10
Van Zandt County — 10
Wilson County — 10
Fayette County — 9
Hale County — 9
Limestone County — 9
San Augustine County — 9
Austin County — 8
Brown County — 8
De Witt County — 8
Henderson County — 8
Hill County — 8
Lamar County — 8
Maverick County — 8
Polk County — 8
Atascosa County — 7
Deaf Smith County — 7
Milam County — 7
San Patricio County — 7
Starr County — 7
Uvalde County — 7
Burleson County — 6
Burnet County — 6
Caldwell County — 6
Cherokee County — 6
Colorado County — 6
Grimes County — 6
Terry County — 6
Titus County — 6
Upshur County — 6
Val Verde County — 6
Dawson County — 5
Fannin County — 5
Lynn County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Wood County — 5
Blanco County — 4
Cass County — 4
Goliad County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Palo Pinto County — 4
Wise County — 4
Camp County — 3
Comanche County — 3
Eastland County —
3
Jasper County — 3
Lampasas County — 3
Leon County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
Morris County — 3
Oldham County — 3
San Jacinto County — 3
Swisher County — 3
Trinity County — 3
Young County — 3
Zapata County — 3
Anderson County — 2
Aransas County — 2
Crane County — 2
Gonzales County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Jones County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lee County — 2
McCulloch County — 2
Martin County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Bandera County — 1
Bee County — 1
Callahan County — 1
Clay County — 1
Concho County — 1
Cooke County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Dallam County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dickens County — 1
Falls County — 1
Floyd County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Hamilton County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Howard County — 1
Jack County — 1
Knox County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Montague County — 1
Newton County — 1
Pecos County — 1
Rains County — 1
Stephens County — 1
Tyler County — 1
Winkler County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.