New cases of coronavirus continue to trend upward in Walker County.
Another 19 cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total of confirmed and probable cases to 4,211 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Over half of the local cases are amongst the general public, while the rest are within the local TDCJ offender population.
According to records from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, the county has added 340 cases in November and 217 since Nov. 10 — a sharp increase from the prior month average. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Since that time Huntsville ISD has announced school closures at Mance Park Middle School and Huntsville High School due to a high amount of staff members and substitutes in quarantine. Multiple other businesses in town have also reported outbreaks within their workforce.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
