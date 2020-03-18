Bars and clubs within the city of Huntsville now have new guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, the city of Huntsville implemented new regulations which will limit occupancy at any bar or club within the city limits to 50 persons at any one time.
Lack of compliance to the order, which takes effect Wednesday at 5 p.m., could result in a business being forced to close.
City officials (elected, city management, public safety, emergency management) are participating daily in conference calls and meetings with County Emergency Management officials and Statewide Emergency Management officials to receive updates and guidance during this evolving situation.
