The city of Huntsville is continuing to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s directives to increase social distancing and avoid large groups gathering.
The Governor ordered the closure of state parks at the close of business Tuesday, April 7th. The city of Huntsville will be limiting access to its Parks facilities beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7th.
Playground equipment, sports courts, restrooms, workout stations and pavilions will be temporarily closed to the public until the Governor’s order is lifted and public safety conditions improve, according to City Manager Aron Kulhavy.
“The remainder of the park will be open for walking, hiking, and other outdoor activities,” Kulhavy said. “However, we continue to remind everyone to practice social distancing and avoid gathering in groups.”
Each of the closed areas will be clearly defined with fencing and caution tape in the parks. Kulhavy said the directive only applies to city-owned parks and does not apply to golf courses, privately-owned parks, or property owned by Sam Houston State University.
If a citizen observes someone removing barriers and tapes at the park, call the non-emergency phone line for Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.