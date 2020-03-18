As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world, the Huntsville City Council and staff are continuing to take steps to ensure the health of our community.
While we currently have zero reported cases of COVID-19 in Walker County, the city is taking measures to prevent any spread of the disease should a positive case arise through the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control. In order to accomplish this, the city extended its disaster declaration to April 8th through an Ordinance approved at City Council.
All events with 10 people or more have been canceled for the next eight (8) weeks in accordance with the latest order affecting the occupancy of premises throughout Walker County issued by County Judge Danny Pierce. The events affected by this order include:
• City of Huntsville Corporate Challenge 2020 — postponed
• Junk-A-Palooza Community-Wide Garage Sale — canceled
• Easter Egg Hunt at the Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center — canceled
• Herb Festival at the Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center — canceled
• Downtown Music Series in downtown Huntsville — canceled
• All programs and classes at the Aquatic Center, Wynne Home, and Huntsville Public Library — canceled
• All organized sports league activities — canceled
“While facilities that are public in nature are still closed to the public, others remain open at this time including City Hall, the Service Center and Municipal Court,” said City Manager Aron Kulhavy. “We continued to encourage all citizens to conduct as much business over the phone or online at HuntsvilleTX.gov where possible.”
Kulhavy added that City park facilities remain open to the public but organized events or gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited.
“City staff will be cleaning and sanitizing the bathrooms daily and treating the playground equipment,” Kulhavy said.
Future meetings of the City Council, Planning Commission, and other City boards that must meet will be done via teleconference. The City will be posting these meetings and the public will be invited to attend via teleconference, with a call-in number being provided with posted agendas. All meeting agendas can be found at HuntsvilleTX.gov/Agenda
The Huntsville Fire Department is now accepting burn permits online at HuntsvilleTX.gov/FireDepartment.
“City officials and emergency response personnel will continue to monitor this ever-changing situation and are following CDC guidelines,” Kulhavy said. “All of the City utilities will continue to operate uninterrupted, providing citizens with clean water, wastewater, and solid waste services.”
Kulhavy added that everyone is encouraged to remember to practice social distancing when possible and to wash your hands. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, which is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
For more information or to get help with City services, log on to HuntsvilleTX.gov or call 936-294-5700.
