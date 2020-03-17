Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brady (TX-08) released the following statement following a call he held with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos who is creating a waiver process for federal testing requirements for states:
“In response to COVID-19, over 33 states have closed schools and are concerned about looming federal testing requirements. That’s why I’m pleased to announce that Secretary DeVos assured me she is creating a new, streamlined process for states to request federal testing waivers for the 2019-2020 school year - a process that will likely be available within the week.
“Secretary DeVos made it clear: she wants schools to focus on the health and safety of their students during this unprecedented health crisis. I commend her for being proactive and responsive to our states and schools.
“I also want to thank Governor Abbott and Texas Rep. Steve Toth for their leadership on this issue. Together, we will ensure Texas students continue to thrive.”
