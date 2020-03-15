As clusters of coronavirus infections emerge in metropolitan areas across Texas, Huntsville Memorial Hospital is racing to prepare for a sudden surge in demand.
Even in the best of times, the hospital runs at near-full capacity. Infection control is a perennial problem. Beds are especially full now because it’s flu season. But coronavirus — infectious, with no vaccine or cure — will test their true readiness.
To save the elderly and medically frail who are at the greatest risk of death, HMH will be instituting screening processes for anyone walking the halls of the acute care facility.
For those who don’t need immediate medical care, they urge: Please stay home.
However, if you visit the local hospital be prepared to answer a few basic questions and go through a few basic tests.
“A lot of hospitals across the state and nation have instituted policies like this to help prevent spreading this disease that can be easily contracted. That includes things like limiting the amount of people entering the hospital and decreasing the traffic throughout the hospital,” said Dr. Stephen Antwi, the emergency room director at HMH.
No cases of the coronavirus has been reported in Walker County, but some experts believe that it could be only a matter of time with three cases reported in nearby Montgomery County and over 20 cases in the Greater Houston metropolitan area.
Officially, the number of cases in the U.S. was put at around 1,300 Friday, with at least 41 deaths. But by some estimates, at least 14,000 people might be infected.
Experts fear that when the problems with testing are resolved, a flood of patients will hit the nation's emergency rooms. But large-scale testing will also give health authorities a clearer picture of the outbreak, enabling them to allocate resources where they are needed.
“What’s most important now is that we get the testing done,” said Richard Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association.
Currently, all of the testing in the Lone Star State is done at the state level.
“I think it’s a misnomer that testing is done at the hospital level ... it is all administered at the state level,” Antwi said. “Any time a person is deemed to be at risk they are immediately quarantined until the proper testing can be completed.
But not everyone that is sick needs to be tested for the coronavirus.
“If you were exposed but don’t have a fever or a cough then you don’t need to be tested. But, if all of the CDC criteria is met then you will be tested and treated,” HMH’s emergency room director added.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover from the virus in a matter of weeks, as has happened in mainland China.
“It’s a subset of the population that is really susceptible to this disease … with patients over the age of 65 and patients with pre-respiratory conditions the most at risk,” Antwi added. “If anyone is infected with a disease like this it is vital for us to provide respiratory support.”
The virus is known to transmit person-to-person when an infection person coughs out moist droplets containing the virus and another person breathes them in. Because the moist droplets fall to the ground within 3 to 6 feet, patients are most likely to infect people with whom they are in close contact. These droplets can also land on surfaces, such as door handles, and infect other people who touch the contaminated surface, then touch their mouth or eyes.
“That is why you see the extreme measures that were taken by the Houston Rodeo and the NBA, these steps are meant to decrease the exposure, because the greater amount of people you have in a single area the more likely that you will be exposed to someone with the disease,” Antwi said.
