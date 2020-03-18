Alpha Omega Academy joined schools from across Walker County on Wednesday, announcing a decision to remain closed through April 6.
"We believe it is prudent to follow the guidelines that our wider community is abiding by in order to do our part in helping prevent further spread of COVID-19," AOA headmaster Clint Allen.
"Our administration team and teaching faculty have been discussing plans to continue education via online resources. These will begin as soon as next week. Even though the school facilities are closed to the public, we will continue with a plan for instructing our students and helping our families in these next couple of weeks. School is getting back in session albeit through other means."
