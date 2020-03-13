Alpha Omega Academy in Huntsville joined others schools from across the region, as they elected to extend spring break and cancel classes next week.
"The situation involving the novel coronavirus is intensifying with different institutions and organizations closing their doors and limiting access to their facilities," AOA headmaster Clint Allen said in a note to parents. "While these decisions are hard to make and aren’t taken lightly, we feel that it would be a wise and precautionary decision to close school for next week, March 16th-20th, and extend spring break."
This means that extracurricular activities for the upcoming week will be cancelled as well. Several schools that were scheduled for sports competitions have already contacted us to cancel or postpone games.
The school will work on sanitizing/deep cleaning school this next week as well as getting sanitation supplies for the students’ return to school.
