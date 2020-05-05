Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday accelerated his phased reopening plan for Texas, saying expanded testing and declines in positive test rates of COVID-19 have shown that techniques used by essential businesses can be used for non-essential businesses.
Barbershops and salons can resume hair, nail and tanning services Friday if they maintain social/ physical distancing between stations and require those in waiting areas to maintain a 6-foot distance or wait outside. Abbott also said that stylists and customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks while the services are being performed.
“One of the apprehensions and concerns about opening barber shops is that people are very close to each other as that service is provided,” Abbott said. "The only safe way that you can go about providing that service ... would be for both the person providing the service and the customer to be wearing face masks."
On May 18, gyms and other workout facilities will also be allowed to open, provided they operate under 25% capacity and that showers and locker rooms remain closed. The order will require equipment to be disinfected between each use and request that customers wear gloves that cover their hands and fingers.
Restaurants currently operating under Phase 1 of the "Open Texas" plan are currently required to limit seating to 25% of capacity. Abbott clarified Tuesday that the stipulation applies to indoor seating only and not outdoor seating. However, restaurants must still maintain a distance of 6 feet between tables on patios. He made no reference to seating availability at restaurant bars or to conditions on the sale of alcohol at those bars.
The orders allow these types of businesses to open, but does not require them.
During his press conference, Abbott also urged Texans to continue following social distancing guidelines.
"If Texans stop using the distancing strategies we have been utilizing in the past month, they will cause an increase in COVID transmission," he said. "If that happens, it will lead to some counties having to impose stricter" requirements.
Tuesday's press conference came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas increased to at least 33,369, including 906 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The virus is present in 216 out of the state's 254 counties.
