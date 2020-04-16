There have been 158 employees, staff or contractors and 327 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the agency announced Wednesday.
The following TDCJ Units are currently in lockdown: Baten, Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clements, Crain, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle, Goree, Hutchins, LeBlanc, Lopez, Murray, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman and Wynne.
The lockdowns are impacting 29,604 offenders across the state.
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic, but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE.
All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE TESTS
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|5
|4
|125
|4
|ELLIS
|1
|3
|0
|106
|1
|ESTELLE
|0
|32
|5
|1487
|5
|GOREE
|0
|1
|2
|62
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|WYNNE
|1
|4
|38
|1830
|39
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|1
|ESTELLE
|4
|GOREE
|0
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|8
Division/Employer with employee positive test: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
