There have been 97 employees, staff or contractors and 236 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the agency announced Monday.
Five additional facilities were placed on precautionary lockdown Tuesdday — the Baten, Crain, Jordan, Lopez and Sanchez units.
The lockdowns are impacting 27,143 offenders across the state.
The following TDCJ Units are currently in lockdown: Baten, Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clements, Crain, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle, Goree, Hutchins, LeBlanc, Lopez, Murray, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic, but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE.
All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.
WALKER COUNTY UNIT UPDATE
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|5
|2
|77
|2
|ELLIS
|0
|3
|0
|102
|0
|ESTELLE
|2
|31
|2
|1718
|4
|GOREE
|0
|0
|2
|62
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|WYNNE
|2
|4
|30
|1728
|32
WORK LOCATIONS WITH POSITIVE EMPLOYEE TEST
Work Locations: Bell, Beto, Clements, Crain, Ellis, Estelle, ETTF, Henley, Holliday, Hospital Galveston, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jordan, LeBlanc, Murray, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Segovia, Skyview, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Woodman, Wynne
Division/Employer: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.