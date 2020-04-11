There have been 72 employees, staff or contractors and 167 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the agency announced Saturday.
Two additional facilities were placed on precautionary lockdown Saturday — the Scott and Terrell Units. An additional work location employee positive test was added at the Leblanc Unit.
The lockdowns are impacting 26,073 offenders across the state.
The following TDCJ Units are currently in lockdown: Bell, Beto, Byrd, Clements, Darrington, ETTF, Estelle, Goree, Hutchins, Jordan, Leblanc, Murray, Robertson, Scott, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
There are an additional 10,651 offenders on medical restriction who may have had contact with either and employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.
Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic, but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE.
All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.
WALKER COUNTY UNIT UPDATE
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|0
|2
|1
|117
|1
|ELLIS
|1
|1
|0
|102
|1
|ESTELLE
|8
|21
|1
|1901
|9
|GOREE
|0
|0
|2
|62
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|0
|2
|0
|7
|0
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|WYNNE
|14
|2
|17
|2259
|31
WORK LOCATIONS WITH POSITIVE EMPLOYEE TEST
Work Locations: Estelle, ETTF, Henley State Jail, Hospital Galveston, Jester, Jordan, LeBlanc, Murray, Robertson, Segovia, Skyview, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Woodman, Wynne
Division/Employer: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
