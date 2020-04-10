At least 17 inmates at a local prison unit have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In it's latest update, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said that 17 inmates at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville have tested positive for the virus. A total of 21 inmates incarcerated within Walker County have tested positive for the virus.
The Wynne Unit is among four local units that have been placed on lockdown as a result of the virus. Other units that are in a precautionary lockdown include: Byrd Unit, Estelle Unit and Goree Unit.
There are currently 1,903 local inmates in medical restriction and 39 in medical isolation.
There are also 69 employees that have tested positive for the virus with 222 tests pending at facilities across the state.
Inmate positives by unit
Byrd — 1
Ellis —0
Estelle — 1
Goree —2
Holiday —0
Huntsville —0
Wynne —17
