One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Walker County Wednesday, marking the 32nd known fatality as a result of the virus, health officials said.
Death totals locally include 28 offender fatalities from Walker County’s seven state-run prison units and four members of the local community.
The additional COVID-19 death was from a male in his 50s. No other information was released about the patient by local health officials.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management also reported 58 additional community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 831. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The next free community testing dates are scheduled for July 22-23 and July 29-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Symptoms do not have to be present to test, however, you must register at 1-844-778-2455, but a valid ID is required at the test site. Registration begins 24 hours prior to the event.
Those looking for another testing site can visit www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov.
