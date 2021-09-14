HUNTSVILLE — It might not feel like it, but Texas’ most elusive season is just around the corner.
The Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center will be welcoming the official start of the fall season with its first Harvest Celebration, in an effort to bring live music to the historic grounds, while enjoying more agreeable temperatures.
“We wanted to host an event at the Wynne Home that included live music, and we thought fall would be a perfect time to do it,” said Sarah Faulkner, cultural services manager at The Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center.
The free festivities will sprawl across The Wynne Home grounds, offering an evening of live acoustic entertainment from Tomball based artist, Scott Morrison Music, as well as crafts, candy and refreshments.
“We are excited about Scott Morrison Music performing. He performs covers from all different genres and decades of music, so there’s something for everyone,” Faulkner said. “We are also excited about the fall-themed crafts we’ll have available for people to participate in.”
Visitors will be invited to get a head start on their seasonal decor by making their own fall ornament and painting their first pumpkin of the season. Faulkner hopes that the event and its activities will raise awareness for all that The Wynne Home has to offer.
The historic 19th century mansion has served as a center for the arts and community heritage for two decades, offering permanent and rotating exhibits featuring artists locally and abroad, as well as educational outreach programming and arts and crafts workshops for all ages.
This year’s Harvest Celebration will be the first for the arts and visitors center and may continue in following years depending on its success.
The Harvest Celebration will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center, located at 1428 11th Street in Huntsville. Those who choose to attend the event are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, if desired.
