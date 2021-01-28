Wynne Home prepares for annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

The kilns are hot at The Wynne Home Arts & Visitors Center pottery studio, as the last few batches of handmade ceramic bowls make their way into the fire in preparation for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser in February.
Empty Bowls is an international movement by artists and crafts people to feed the hungry in their local communities. Each December, the Huntsville community comes together at The Wynne Home pottery studio to make ceramic bowls that will be sold or auctioned off in the new year to benefit the Meals on Wheels program for the Senior Center of Walker County.
2020’s event raised $3,000, however, organizers hope to surpass that amount this year with the help of social paint and sip studio, Cork & Canvas. This is the first year for The Wynne Home to partner with the downtown Huntsville business in an effort to expand their reach to those who might not be confident in working with clay.
“For people that didn’t necessarily want to make a bowl, because they don’t feel like they can, it was just a good opportunity for them to come over (to Cork & Canvas) and just paint anything they wanted on them, and we have some really cute ones that were done over there,” said Leara Phillips, events coordinator at The Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center. The bowls from Cork & Canvas are about the size of a small cereal bowl and come in a rainbow of colors with unique designs, including some of Phillips’ favorites that are decorated with cat whiskers and popcorn.
“For some of our nicer bowls, we have a silent auction,” Phillips added, showing some of the studio’s hand crafted pieces that are more sculpture than dinnerware.
Currently, there are about 90 pieces that have been made at The Wynne Home pottery studio, as well as 53 bowls that were painted at Cork & Canvas. The fundraiser will also include several pieces remaining from last year’s event that were not sold, amounting to a total of close to 180 to 200 pieces up for sale this year.
“This year was a little different just because of the current pandemic, we probably didn’t get quite as many people out, but we still got quite a few,” Phillips said.
“It’s amazing, some people who have done these bowls came in having never done one before. They make their little bowl and then a lot of them came back and painted them. Some didn’t, but it amazed me how wonderful they look for a person that came in for the first time and did one. We hope that a lot of those people come back every year and some of them may even take classes when they’re available again,” The Wynne Home Arts & Visitors Center volunteer Molly Campbell said.
Campbell is a retired art teacher and has participated in Huntsville’s Empty Bowls fundraiser since its early years, creating intricate pieces for the silent auction that start at $20 and often reach as high as $100 by the end of the event. However, only a $15 donation is needed to pick a smaller piece and enjoy a bowl of soup from some of the community’s favorite local restaurants.
Typically, individuals would pick their own handmade food-safe bowl and have it filled with a serving of soup with a side of sandwiches, fruit, crackers and drinks to enjoy. However, due to the on-going pandemic, all food items will be packaged ready to-go. Five Loaves Deli will be providing baked potato soup, City Hall Cafe will provide a broccoli and cheese soup, Carbonero Rotisserie Charbroiled Chicken & Steaks will have chicken tortilla soup, Floyd’s on 14th will have chicken and dumplings and sandwich trays will be donated by H-E-B.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser will take place Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Wynne Home Arts & Visitors Center in Huntsville.