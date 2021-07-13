Make plans to attend Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce's BASH 515 event on Tuesday, July 27, from 5:15-6:15 p.m.
This month's event will be sponsored by The Wynne Home Arts Center, located at 1428 11th Street.
BASH 515, formerly know as Business After Hours, is just one of the monthly networking events provided by the chamber. The event gives chamber members an opportunity to meet informally at local business establishments, to visit and share ideas and opinions, socialize, make business contacts, meet new people, and learn more about their host’s business.
