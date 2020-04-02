In the spirit of Christian unity, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will continue their annual tradition of hosting "Holy Week Luncheons" Monday-Friday at noon. Because of guidance to not meet in person, Wesley will offer daily devotionals online using Zoom. To receive the link or call in information, email HuntsvilleHolyWeek@gmail.com. All are welcome.
According to Wesley Memorial UMC's pastor, Rev. Kimberly Carney, “During these anxious times, we felt it was important to continue this annual tradition and honor Holy Week by providing daily devotionals. We pray that the use of technology will offer some sense of unity and connection during such an important week in our Christian Tradition."
This year’s luncheons will feature:
Monday 4/6/20, Rev. George Oliver, Progressive Bible Fellowship
Tuesday 4/7/20, Min. Chris Mahlen, Elkins Lake Baptist Church
Wednesday 4/8/20 Jason Copes, First United Methodist Church
Thursday, April 9: Rev. Kimberly Carney, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
Friday 4/10/20, Message in Song by Chris Jones, First Christian Church
In addition to the Holy Week Luncheons, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will be offering online options for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday reflections. For more information, please contact the church office at (936) 295-7459 or the email address above.
