Kendall is a senior at New Waverly High School. She plans on attending Sam Houston State University and major in interior design.
She is a member of New Waverly FFA and was planning to show off her horticulture project at the Walker County Fair.
Kendall will be one of the 233 Walker County 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors who will be selling their project during the 2020 Walker County Fair online auction.
—
The event catalog is now ready for viewing and the online auction will open for pre-bidding on Tuesday, April 14 ending with live, online bidding on Saturday, April 18 starting at 2 p.m.
Opening bids for many projects have already been set.
If you are able and would like to support an exhibitor, there are two ways you can assist:
• Go to www.itemonline.com/fair and follow the directions just below the fair’s tent logo to register as a buyer. This allows you to bid on sale lots during pre-bidding and the live-online auction.
• Add-on to a WCFA youth exhibitor by visiting the Walker County Fair website, under the “Get Involved” tab on the top ribbon. Or go to: www.walkercountyfair.com/p/getinvolved/addonform. Add-ons can be made on-line, by downloading the form and mailing it in with a payment or by calling Traci at the WCFA office at 936-291-8763.
• Additional information on the auction itself will also be available at walkercountyfair.com.
