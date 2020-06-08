The city of Huntsville Tourism Division will kick off the summer with a “Visit Huntsville Challenge” beginning Monday.
The challenge is an opportunity to showcase Huntsville’s tourist attractions from the visitor and local perspective, said Kimm Thomas, Tourism Manager.
“Simply take a selfie at one of your favorite spots in Huntsville as a tourist attraction and post the picture to the Sam Houston Statue Facebook page using the hashtag #VisitHuntsvilleTX,” Thomas said. “Each picture posted with the hashtag will be entered in the drawing.”
One drawing will be held in the months of June, July, and August for a chance to win an Amazon Fire TV Stick with an Alexa Voice Remote. To help kick off the summer promotion, The Daytripper Chet Garner will join in the fun sharing all the family-friendly things to do in Huntsville.
Thomas said the challenge will run from June 8th until August 31st. For more information, call 800-289-0389 or visit HuntsvilleTexas.com.
