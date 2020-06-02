Salons, barbers are no longer taken for granted

While some may still feel uneasy about returning to salons and barber shops, many customers have swarmed to their favorite stylist’s chair for some much needed pampering since Texas salons reopened nearly a month ago.
“The neat thing about getting to open up after seven weeks was there are so many smiles, everyone is thankful and happy and getting to do what we were made to do,” said Bert Lyle, the owner of The Facemaker in Downtown Huntsville. “For a lot of my stylists, it was really hard on them financially during this time.”
Stylists were a small part of the 12.8% of unemployed Texans during the month of April.
“Maybe cosmetology isn’t considered to be very essential, but I do think it’s something very important that we maybe took for granted before hand,” Tune-Up The Manly Salon manager Samantha Piercy said.
The closures strikingly revealed how the temporary loss of a day-to-day convenience of vanity could cause distress and desperation. As at-home DIY’s gone wrong or “quarantine hair” continues to trend across social media, high stakes were placed on unemployed stylists and an outcry of a demand for cosmetic services.
“I think that physical appearance can eventually take a toll on your mental health if you feel that you’re not taking care of yourself to the best of your ability,” Piercy said. “I think that can eventually reflect in other aspects of your life whether you’re non-essential and just sitting at home, or you’re a fireman or police officer … everybody needs that peace of mind just to feel good about themselves, that they look their best and they’re trying their best.”
Many salons including The Facemaker were “bombarded” by clients asking for exceptions to be made and for stylists to come to their homes for a root touch up or cut. Had the stylists given in, they could have lost their licenses, owed a fine and possibly served jail time.
Recently making headlines was Shelley Luther, owner of Salon A La Mode in Dallas, who defied local and state officials’ orders as well as Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ restraining order to shutter her business. She chose instead to reopen in late April out of “economic necessity” until her arrest in early May.
“I admired, a little bit, that lady up in Dallas that opened illegally,” Lyle said. “But now that it’s all over, I feel we did the right thing by staying closed and not (styling) people on the side.”
The salon is in its third week of being booked solid.
“The neat thing was, our clients apparently waited for us,” Lyle said. “It’s amazing because people were just willing to say, ‘we know them, we trust them and we’ll wait for them.’”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially lifted salon and barber shop closures on May 8, however not all salons were ready to welcome customers back just yet.
National franchise Tune-Up The Manly Salon in Huntsville opted to open later than its other locations on May 25. The decision came in precaution to the number of cases in the area, and to give employees time to feel comfortable coming back to work.
Tune Up stylists were given a choice on their return at that time, Piercy notes having initially a 50/50 split in readiness among her employees to come back last week. However, she expects to be back up to a full staff by next week.
“I think the important thing about reopening is that anyone that comes in has to feel safe,” Lyle said.
The Facemaker is regularly visited by the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration and Lyle notes that it has repeatedly received the highest marks for sanitation and cleanliness of the salon.
“I always felt that we were above and beyond what the normal standards are,” Lyle said. His practices have only heightened since reopening.
Lyle had been observing salons across the world that had opened before he chose to and saw that the main complaint upon reopening was that customers were not sure if materials were sterile when they went in.
“We had several meetings before we opened up and one of the things we decided was we wanted our clients to come in with masks on and to see us sterilize the tools we use – the scissors, the combs, the brushes, the chairs, the shampoo bowls, the dryers, the dryer seats … We wanted them to see us do it, not just take for granted that it probably got done before they got there,” Lyle said.
Lyle notes that the visual aspect of seeing things be sterilized put an immediate ease on his customers’ minds.
Tune Up — known for its social atmosphere, offering sports television entertainment and a bar with free alcoholic beverages for customers to enjoy and mingle around while waiting for their appointments — has changed with social distancing in mind.
In addition to intensified cleaning procedures, the barber shop is accepting appointments only and asks that guests wait outside to reduce the number of people in the shop. Stylists are also required to wear face masks and gloves. However, guests are not required to.
“The culture is definitely a little bit different right now from what we’re used to. It’s because there’s not as many physical people in the building as there normally is, but our clients still come in and hang out with us,” Piercy said. “We’ve had a lot of catching up to do with our clients having not been able to see them for the last six or seven weeks. It’s a little different, but I would say as far as culture goes, we’re still the same old Tune-Up.”
Bonds run tight between a stylist and their client. To Lyle, aside from vanity, it’s likely why salons are such an important part of our lives.
“You’re also going to get to talk to somebody that you trust, probably who’s become a friend, and sometimes more than a friend, sometimes a confidant. During those times, you really want to be around that person,” Lyle said. “You have some bonds that are pretty tight there.”