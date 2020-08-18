Revitalization underway for Downtown Huntsville

At one point, it was the centerpiece of Walker County.
After years of work from city and civic leaders, the courthouse square and the areas surrounding it have seen massive revitalization within the last few months.
For years, many locals called for coffee shops, live music and nightlife entertainment, outdoor lighting for safety and a variety of shops that catered to more than the antique collector. While many of these requests have been met, prepare to see more changes underway as the city increases strides towards meeting its long-term downtown revitalization goals.
In the past seven months, work has been underway with a slew of new businesses and revitalization efforts to increase safety and encourage walk-ability for the area. However, as outlined in the city’s economic development plan, the greatest barrier to establishing downtown Huntsville as a “university village” is related to TDCJ, one of the community’s greatest economic strengths.
However, it’s a part of the city’s plan to revitalize the downtown area while maintaining the charm that makes Huntsville unique.
“Huntsville has its own unique qualities, culture and vision for city development. Creating a common vision through consensus building, practical recommendation and economic realities, is critical to both short and long-term community success,” Economic Development director Tammy Gann said. “Huntsville has a character that sets it apart from the rest of the Greater Houston region. It is critical this character be maintained during growth and development.
Long-term hopes to relocate the Greyhound station and short-term safety improvements for the area as a whole have been outlined in the economic development plan. Most recently, cracked and uneven sidewalks along 12th Street from Avenue M to Sam Houston Avenue have been brought back to life thanks to funding from the Texas Community Development Block Grant program. Stamped brick pavers increase the walk-ability between downtown and the food park at Town Creek, while taking a step towards inspiring the charm seen in successful downtown areas like Fort Worth and Austin.
For downtown real estate owner and Downtown Business Alliance member John Smither, his efforts have recently been focused on shining a light on downtown’s open businesses.
“During the last six months, my focus has been on who can I help and what can I do to light up downtown,” Smither said.
Throughout the pandemic, Smither has taken it upon himself to add lighting to his downtown buildings along University and Sam Houston Avenues, highlighting the buildings’ murals and architectural contours while providing the much needed feeling of safety in the area at night.
“Lighting is subtle and important, it provides an invitation to see. When places and buildings are lit, it means they’re open,” Smither said.
Smither has worked to bring in a slew of new businesses in the past year, with more one the way. The addition of Fox Yoga, CBD American Shaman, Lucky Bat Studio and Half Avenue Coffee help blend the lines between the university and locals, and have filled out nearly all of his once vacant retail spaces.
“These new businesses to Huntsville serving the community are health and youth oriented with great outdoor options for patrons and pleasure,” Smither said.
They also work in harmony with the city’s goals to create a “university village,” connecting the Sam Houston State University to the community.
“A downtown strategic plan will provide staff a direction on revitalizing downtown. Through focused efforts, the city would see increased property values, less retail turnover, increased spending, and a reduction in retail leakage,” Gann said. “Downtown would be a place that university students would spend time in, as well as their families, residents, business travelers and leisure travelers.”
While nightlife and shopping would attract students in the short term, the city hopes to entice a future generation of educated, creative and talented young adults to stay in the area after graduation. This supply of young professionals could fill talent needed for professional and business service firms within walking distance to SHSU, as well as spark entrepreneurial activity downtown, whether that be retail or start-up tech businesses.
The Main Street program, bringing festivals and entertainment to the downtown area, had been working closely with the Old Town Theatre prior to the pandemic to bring a free music series for Sam Houston students and the community. However, it was one of many plans lost to the pandemic.
Moving forward, an updated comprehensive plan is underway as part of the city’s ongoing commitment to plan and promote for balanced growth in the community.
“The purpose is to prepare an updated comprehensive plan that is sensitive to and compatible with residents’ needs, desires and vision for the community’s future,” Gann said. “A focused and refreshed comprehensive plan will guide the physical and economic development of the city, to preserve the character of Huntsville, and to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.”
The comprehensive plan will ultimately serve to guide decision-making by the city council, planning commission, city departments and administration, developers, landowners, businesses, local institutions, organizations and citizens.
Downtown businesses are also encouraged to submit an application for the city’s Downtown Historic Restoration & Improvements grant focusing on signage and front facades of commercial buildings located in the nine blocks of the Main Street District. A Life Safety Grant is also available to improve public health, safety and welfare for the area.