After an unexpectedly chaotic second semester of school for local educators, one Estella Stewart Elementary teacher has managed to make an impact in her first year of teaching.
“I’ve always admired and looked up to teachers. As I got older, I realized the impact that some of them have had on me,” Chelsea Fernandez said.
Growing up with teachers that cared about her well being, who wanted her to succeed and who pushed her to do the best that she could to inspire Fernandez to pass that positive influence on to future generations.
Graduating from Sam Houston State University in 2019, Fernandez stayed in the area for her first year of teaching first grade at Estella Stewart Elementary.
“I love watching them grow and learn every day, everyday with them is always something new and exciting, so it’s never the same-old, same-old,” Fernandez said. “I just love how they’re so little, sweet and loving, and I love to see them get excited about learning.”
Wrapping up her first year of teaching, Fernandez has already made an impact, and was surprised to have been recently nominated as one of the top three educators in Walker County for The Huntsville Item’s Best of Huntsville / Walker County Reader’s Choice Awards.
“Chelsea is special because she really sees what’s great about each of her students. She’s able to find that greatness quickly and just make kids feel really special, and that’s what sets her apart,” Estella Stewart assistant principal Jessica Moore said.
While Fernandez’s students learn from her and participate in one-on-one guidance, her students are also learning from each other in their everyday developmental and interactive activities.
“It’s very important that they’re able to learn not only from me, but to also learn from each other,” Fernandez said. “One of the best ways to actually get students that are kind of struggling is to buddy them up with a student that is maybe a little bit stronger in that area. It actually sometimes ends up working better to teach their peers than their teacher could.”
A typical school day is composed of small group activities and read-a-loud’s between students, however those peer-learning benefits are lost virtually in addition to her ability to observe her students’ progress.
“Especially with it being my first year, I didn’t get any closure and that was really hard for me … Every morning we’d greet them at the door, give them a hug, tell them good morning, so it was just really hard not being able to see them,” Fernandez said. “I definitely think that I will probably cherish every day with them a lot more.”
Despite losing her classroom in the last six weeks of school, the first year teacher notes that the school year went well over all and is looking forward to a fresh start in the fall.
