An award winning photographer is set to have his work exhibited at the Wynne Home Arts Center in Huntsville.
“The American Dream Exhibition,” featuring 33 pieces of photography by Darryll Patrick will kick-off the Wynne Home’s 2020 season, beginning Jan. 25 and running through May. Patrick, a local photographer will display pictures representing his interpretation of the American dream, from the American West to homeownership.
“We are very excited to start the new year at the Wynne with the breathtaking photography of Darryll Patrick,” Wynne Home cultural services coordinator Sarah Faulkner said. “His work illustrates the metaphors of the passage of time and Americana.”
According to Patrick, his love affair with art began prior to birth, with his mother’s oil paintings while pregnant in the hills of Montana in the early 1940’s. Patrick would go on to teach elementary school students with art based on creativity and aesthetics. He would eventually end up in Sicily on a U.S. Navy base where he became inspired by the art and culmination of many cultures’ influence.
After returning from Italy, Patrick spent 29 years teaching at Sam Houston State University and an additional nine years teaching at Texas State University. Inspired by his travels throughout Italy, Patrick began taking students on trips to Europe to immerse them in art. In 1997, Patrick began teaching in Florence, Italy over the summer, before his retirement in 2009. Since his retirement, Patrick has embraced photography, displaying his award winning work across the nation.
“Patrick’s work really speaks for itself and tells an amazing story,” Faulkner added. “The pieces in this exhibit utilize wide open spaces and minimal vegetation to illustrate the American west. Even in the minimalist photos, there is a seemingly endless interpretation. He also uses farms and ranch houses to show the ruggedness of these times.”
The exhibit is set to open Jan. 25, with a reception from noon to 2 p.m., including refreshments and an artist talk.
“We really hope to see a big turnout during his exhibition.” Faulkner said. “I think attendees will really enjoy his photos relating to homesteaders and their settlements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.