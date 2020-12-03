CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties’ largest fundraiser of the year has returned in the midst of one of the most difficult financial years for non-profits.
2020’s playhouse raffle will feature three one-of-a-kind playhouses estimated to be worth $2,500 to $6,000, designed by Superior Homes Custom, M. Daigle Custom Homes and Huntsville Church of Christ.
All three houses are currently available for viewing around town and will be shown together at the Huntsville Lions Club Christmas parade on Saturday.
Raffle tickets are $25 each and will be applied towards the donor’s choice of one of the three available playhouses. Last year’s raffle raised over $31,000 to support the non-profit’s mission of providing a court appointed special advocate to support the abused and neglected children in the custody of Chidren’s Protective Services. The profits will supplement grants and funding from Texas CASA to sustain the advocate program, staffing to support volunteer advocates and training.
For this year’s fundraiser, CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties hopes to exceed that, however, in the midst of the pandemic, the local chapter is braced to bring in less than usual following the shortcomings of their other major fundraiser this year.
“For our Christmas in July fundraiser, because of the pandemic, we had to make several changes and we did not bring in as much as we were hoping for compared to previous years,” CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity County administrative assistant Emily O’Rear said. “Because of the pandemic, we haven’t had to change a whole lot for this fundraiser per say, but it’s on our radar that our fundraising might not be as high as previous years because of the pandemic.”
Tickets will be available for purchase virtually over Venmo for the first time, an option that CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity County training coordinator Janet Davidson believes could improve sales due to its accessibility. Tickets are also available for purchase at the CASA of Walker County, Walker County Federal Credit Union, Wiesner Huntsville, First National Bank and Markham Realty.
The Parade of Playhouses raffle drawing will take place over Facebook Live on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. and winners will be contacted using the contact information provided on their raffle ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.