Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 114 are selling tickets through June 25 for their watermelon fundraiser that will take place in July. Ticket sale proceeds collected by individual scouts will go directly into their personal accounts to cover their monthly dues. Additional watermelons sold at Josey Lodge and at Academy parking lot on July 2nd will go directly to the general fund for Pack 114 to pay for awards and other expenses to support their members.
“The wonderful thing about scouting is the internal growth that happens for each child that stays in the program. The core values of scouting are all about being a good citizen,” said Assistant Cubmaster and Bear Den Leader Ryan Saucier.
“Cub scouts has become much more inclusive in modern times, now welcoming girls into the program. But the scouting that is happening in Huntsville is still the same as it was for me in the ‘80’s. I am on the scholarship committee at Sam Houston State and when we see applicants who have scouting experience, we know they are passionate about service and they are always moved to the top of the recipient list” said Saucier.
It costs roughly $200 per year to cover the basic cost of scouting activities for each child. This fundraiser means a lot to families that need help during these trying economic times. According to Saucier, about twenty percent of kids in scouting need help with funding in order to enjoy the full experience. Scouting organizations are always looking for local sponsors to assist. There are multiple opportunities to support an individual scout, a pack or a troop, either financially or through volunteer leadership.
“Some families are just barely getting by and could use some help.,” said Saucier.
Watermelons will be purchased from Pennington Farms in Grapeland, Texas. Tickets are on sale for $10 through July 1. On July 2, prepaid orders can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Josey Lodge in Huntsville, located at 1211 22nd Street. Additional watermelons will be for sale at Josey Lodge and near Academy in their parking lot. The link to purchase a watermelon in advance via Square can be accessed at https://square.link/u/OO1Kda5X.
Cub Scouts is for children five to ten years old and offers a wide range of activities that help them grow into responsible citizens that care for their communities. Pack 114 meets September through May at Second Baptist Church on Monday nights from 6-7 p.m. For more information about Pack 114, contact Cubmaster David Gray at (936) 662-1842 or via email at pack114huntsvilletx@gmail.com. To find out more about other scouting opportunities in the area, visit beascout.scouting.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.