John Airola - USMC birthday

John Airola, retired colonel of the United States Marine Corps, cuts the cake during the 33rd annual Marine Corps. birthday celebration at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas. Tuesday marked the 245th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

Today marks the 245th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps.

The Marine Corps was founded, Nov. 10, 1775. Today there are about 2,035 active duty Marines in Texas and 3,316 Reserves.

On Tuesday, Marines from across the region marked the 245th birthday for the USMC with the traditional cake cutting ceremony at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas. Approximately 25 Marines were in attendance, a steep drop from the large turnout the event generally draws.

DSC_3582.JPG

The oldest and youngest marines were recognized during the traditional Marine Corps cake cutting ceremony on Tuesday at the HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas in Huntsville.

Approximately 1.45 million veterans call Texas home, with thousands living in Walker County.

Tags

Trending Video