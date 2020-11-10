Today marks the 245th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps.
The Marine Corps was founded, Nov. 10, 1775. Today there are about 2,035 active duty Marines in Texas and 3,316 Reserves.
On Tuesday, Marines from across the region marked the 245th birthday for the USMC with the traditional cake cutting ceremony at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas. Approximately 25 Marines were in attendance, a steep drop from the large turnout the event generally draws.
Approximately 1.45 million veterans call Texas home, with thousands living in Walker County.
