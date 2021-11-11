Like many veterans, there’s two sides to Frank Olivares’ life.
The Olivares many know now is a follower of Jesus, a humble, patient soul that wouldn’t hurt even the most persistently pesky fly. He’s a person that picks up hitchhikers without worry, that knows all of his customers’ names by heart and whose generosity of kindness knows no limits.
It’s nearly impossible to imagine a version of him before the Gulf War, or even in it. From a brawler through high school that feared where his life was turning, to a scrappy machine gunner looking for his next mark, it’s all a part of what makes him the beloved community member that he is today.
A sharp bell strikes out as a family leaves his Riverside restaurant, signifying another happy customer come and gone. Olivares thanks them for coming with the familiarity of old friends, inquiring about their families, while the restaurant’s eyes watch with curiosity.
He’s built a life for himself here among a community that will support him through any hardship, and vice versa, but life was not always so easy.
Who was Frank Olivares before he was a beloved community member, a successful entrepreneur with a bid for county judge? Before he served as a machine gunner in the 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, also known as the Suicide Charley Marine Company, embodying the pride of never stopping, no matter how bad the circumstances, and leaving it all on the battle field?
Olivares was and always will be a home town boy, a Walker County native aspiring for more.
Growing up with four brothers in Crabb’s Prairie during the nineties, Olivares notes his younger years being tough trying to break the mold.
Olivares dreamed of playing football, however, his father worked nights, only seeing each other in passing every morning and evening, while his mother was culturally bound to their home without her husband to escort her. If he wanted to play football, if he wanted to aspire for more, he needed to find his own way.
“Why did I want to play football? Because during the nineties, it was a real hard time, people were fighting all of the time, it was just a bad gang era and people who were friends were always trying to reach out to me to go out (in the street), but I wanted something different already,” Olivares remembered.
With no ride, he rode his 10 speed bike to practice everyday from his home in Crabb’s Prairie to Huntsville High School and back. However, as graduation neared and he saw the severe consequences his friends faced from their continued fights at school, his eyes were opened to the fact that he needed to do more for himself and he made the decision to enter the service.
“In the nineties, even my culture, no one was talking to me about college before I got out, no one said you should go to college, nothing. My parents are uneducated, they didn’t know better, I don’t fault them,” Olivares said.
“That’s when I made up my mind that I did not want something bad happening to me, so I took off to the Marine Corps,” Olivares said. “It was my change of life, I was getting too many problems.”
In 1994, the world was still a buzz from the Persian Gulf War, with intervention in the Bosnia and Herzegovina Civil War later taking place from 1995 to 1996.
In the spring on 1994, an 18 year-old Olivares enlisted without warning to his parents, passing the news during dinner before his father left for his shift that evening. Olivares wouldn’t be fulfilling his culture’s routine of putting his head down and going to work with his father, and it was a difficult decision to swallow for the head of his family.
“They call that success, it is success, but it’s not what I wanted, I never wanted to go into a routine, I wanted something different,” Olivares said.
Instead, he dreamed of his favorite movie Platoon, watching it continuously and wondering if war was really as Hollywood depicted, however, he would soon realize that it wasn’t.
Olivares started in boot camp from Oct. 1994 through Jan. 1995, before moving to Twentynine Palms, California in the Mojave Desert, where he was primarily stationed for live range training. As one of the top machine gunners during his time with the fastest hands, he trained to survive, eager for his next target and slowly withdrawing from the world to find peace in isolation.
“I’m a desert rat, I was stationed in the desert for four years, so isolation is one of my things. Maybe that’s why I’m out here (in Riverside) away from the main city,” Olivera said, looking around his small restaurant full of familiar faces.
“That’s your time to meditate, that’s your time to perfect things, to run scenarios through your mind, so being out there, you learn to be alone, but you also make some of the best friends that you’ll ever meet in your life,” Olivares said.
They were just a group of boys growing up together in the desert, sharing the woes of being away from home for the first time and mourning the loss of a fellow soldier to suicide during their service are the ties that bind them even to this day. He’s still friends with seven of the men he served with in his unit and the group plans to reunite for Veteran’s Day weekend.
Situated in a booth seat at his own restaurant for lunch, a retired and framed American flag dedicated and flown in his name at the U.S. Capital in July 2020 is displayed on the wall just over the table.
“It was incredible getting back, it was probably one of the most disorienting moments of my life, probably the loneliest time that I’ve ever felt, it probably doesn’t even compare to being in the desert,” Olivares remembered of his return in 1998. “I think it’s why I help a lot of veterans now, because depression is real, PTSD is real and definitely the isolation is real. So, when I got back, I was in a state where you don’t know where to start, you don’t know who’s who, you start doing the same thing on the block and nobody really wants to acknowledge you.”
Now a business owner and realtor, he looks back on the long road to his success, recalling applying for jobs and not receiving the courtesy of being looked in the eye, with little to no thought to him as a person.
“Getting out was hard, I would say it was tougher than all of my time in the Marine Corps, getting out and being unacknowledged was worse,” Olivares said. “When I got out, after four to six months without a job, I started to realize that maybe I made a mistake getting out and I said man, maybe I ought to go back in.”
His luck quickly changed, but for an entire generation before him, it’s not always been the case.
“If I felt bad and people didn’t want to talk to me because they didn’t know who I was, imagine how those guys felt,” Olivares said, pointing to a small Vietnam Veteran plaque in his restaurant.
It’s a small token that makes a big impact in the lives of the Vietnam veterans in the community, creating a space where all veterans are welcomed, honored and treated to a warm meal.
“A lot of people say, ‘you’re a Marine, you’re the toughest,’ but it boils down to this. If anybody is willing to give their life for their country, that is one of the biggest honors. It doesn’t matter what kind of branch it is, you were willing to give yourself up for not just one race, but all of the races, to serve this country,” Oliveres said. “I just think that’s the way every branch has to be looking at it, not like I’m the toughest or I’m the softest, honor to every veteran.”
Now, his daughter is thinking about joining the air force and though most parents wouldn’t bear the idea of their child putting their life on the line, he’s excited to offer the support he never received when enlisting.
“It’s a great way to grow up,” Olivares said with a beaming smile, glancing over at his daughter manning the cash register alongside her childhood friend.
“Her opening up to me like that was something I didn’t do, I just sat at the table and said I’m leaving on Oct. 24 and I woke up in a bootcamp and wanted to come back home, but there was no turning back,” Olivares said.
Now looking back, he’d do it again any day, the Semper Fidelis ideal of always faithful, engrained in his heart.
“There’s times when people said, ‘you used to be a Marine,’ no. I’m willing to give my life again for this country just like it was the first time, so it doesn’t matter if I’m called upon for reactivation, I’ll be right there. My heart still stands like the first day,” Olivares said, because once a Marine, always a Marine.
