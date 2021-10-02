Notable people of Walker County: Bernadine Oliphint

Many accomplished musicians have come through Walker County.
One of the world’s renowned opera singers, Bernadine Oliphint, was born in 1933 to Tom and Catherine Bolden Oliphint. Her education started in Huntsville at Samuel Walker Houston High School and then continued at Texas Southern University, where she earned a bachelor degree. She taught music at Grambling University for several years and then continued her schooling to earn a master's degree from Indiana University.
Early in her career, Oliphint traveled throughout Europe and the United States performing as an operatic soprano. While in Germany and Italy, she worked in some of the major opera houses and was featured on a German postage stamp. While in Europe, Oliphint received many grants to continue her studies. These grants included the Martha Baird Rockefeller Grant, the Fulbright Fellowship and the G. Verdi Plaque.
Back in the United States, she represented the state of Indiana’s opera houses and singers while testifying before the U.S. Senate sub-committee on the reauthorization of the Arts and Humanities Act.
Oliphint devoted herself to performing and teaching. After teaching at Grambling, Fisk, and Indiana University, she retired from Texas Southern University in 2005 at the age of 72. Bernadine Oliphint is now professor emeritus of voice and opera at TSU.
Oliphint is one of many noteworthy people featured in the new exhibit, “Notable People of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from 12-5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.