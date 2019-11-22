The Huntsville Area Newcomers (for a lifetime) Club invites the community to their Christmas Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Elkins Lake Clubhouse.
The evening begins with cocktails (cash bar) at 5:30p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and entertainment by Wayne Johnson. The cost is $25 per person.
Table decorations will be provided by The Happy Peddler of Old Town Spring, and will be for sale with 25% of the proceeds donated to the scholarship fund.
Make your reservations by Nov. 29 by calling Donna Pennock at (281) 989-8530.
