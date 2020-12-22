Merry Kickmas event gives back to local kids

West Hill Mall closed early Sunday evening for a “Merry Kickmas Giveaway” and celebration hosted by Lee Baron Fashions, benefiting members of the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County.
Lee Baron Fashions invited over 50 kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County identified as being in the most need, for a private holiday party, and sending each home with a free pair of Nike tennis shoes. The Merry Kickmas attendees were also treated to a visit from Santa Claus, hot chocolate and cookies from Sipsy’s Coffee House, custom face masks from Ink Slingers and McDonald’s Happy Meals.
“One of the great things about Huntsville is that there is a lot of caring people and caring businesses who give back, especially during this time of the year, but all year round,” Michelle Spencer, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County said. “We are truly grateful that (Lee Baron) chose us at Christmas time this year. This is such a hard time for many of our families, whether they have lost jobs, had wages cut, or are just struggling to make ends meet, this is a special thing for our families. The kids were excited to get the shoes, but the parents were really excited … we had many that were truly grateful, they couldn’t say thank you enough.”
Father and son operated business, Lee Baron Fashions, has been a fixture in Huntsville for nearly 30 years and has since been dedicated to uplifting the community and its youth through their Fuel Your Soul community movement and partnerships with the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute and the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County.
The first ever Merry Kickmas event was held in lieu of the Jhanianis’ annual toy drive and give away, distributing over 250 gifts to children in the community. A supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County for over 10 years, the partnership made sense to create a safer, closed to the public environment while continuing to giving back through the pandemic.
“It was really special to see those kids light up and get shoes that they probably wouldn’t have been able to receive this Christmas,” Lee Baron Fashions vice president of operations AJ Jhangiani said.