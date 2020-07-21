Lucky Bat Studio brings local art to downtown Huntsville

As one of the many local businesses whose opening dates were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lucky Bat Studio opened its doors to Huntsville’s art lovers just in time for the summer.
Previously planned for a May 8 opening for a special Mother’s Day exhibit, Nancy McGalliard postponed opening her studio in the downtown square until June 1. With just a soft opening during her first two months, business has been slow for the artist, however, McGalliard notes seeing an uptick in shoppers as families look for ways to escape the quarantine blues and students slowly make their way back to town.
“I figure once people get used to coming in and seeing the space, they’ll come back because the shows are going to change, the artwork is going to shift … so hopefully, it should be every month you come by that there’s new stuff up,” Lucky Bat Studio owner and artist Nancy McGalliard said.
The studio’s current exhibit largely features McGalliard’s personal artwork, including her Day of the Dead paintings for her many collectors and a recently completed flower series. However, a budding Huntsville +25 exhibition lends a platform to local artists within a 25 mile radius, currently featuring sculpture artist John Stewart, painter Joel Olvera and poured paint artist Jay McWhorter. Music of the Spheres wind chimes, t-shirts, ceramics and artist prints also round out the studio’s offerings and help boost daily sales.
“I got art on the wall, but I really need things like the chimes or the ceramics for a $15 buy, or something that you can take home that day without a lot of contemplation,” McGalliard said.
While the future is uncertain and businesses are taking their plans day-by-day, McGalliard looks forward to hosting a grand opening for Lucky Bat Studio in the fall to celebrate her space and the success of her whole block.
“I think this little strip is really kicking, we’ve got Fox Yoga, we’re got American Shaman, we’ve got the Body Therapy Center of Huntsville, Reece Antiques – everybody’s open and staying busy, so I’m very encouraged,” McGalliard said, adding that there are no longer any empty shops on her block.
“We’ll just see how this pandemic plays out, I think more people are wanting to get out and do something,” she added. “When the student population comes back, the energy will be back too.”
Lucky Bat Studio is located at 1215 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.