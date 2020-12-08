No person is too small to make a difference in the community.
In the spirit of Christmas, one of Huntsville’s youth has taken it upon himself to help those less fortunate in Walker County.
Daniel and Jasmine Rodriguez were watching TV together with holiday shopping commercials in full swing as the four year-old giddily pointed out toys he would like for his fifth birthday on Dec. 18, and Christmas soon after.
“He was just like I want that toy, I want this toy, can I get this for Christmas,” Jasmine said. “I told him, just put it on your list and we’ll see, maybe Santa will bring you all of these toys.”
“Our kids are blessed to have what they need and if we can, we’ve always provided a little bit more to them,” Jasmine said. “So then it kind of hit me, my four year-old doesn’t really know that there’s kids that are in need.”
With her husband serving as an RN in the ICU, the Rodriguez family has fared well throughout the pandemic, however, not all have been so lucky.
Jasmine explained to her son the toll that the pandemic has taken on families, that some do not have food or a roof over their heads, let alone gifts to place under a Christmas tree. Full of concern, Daniel pleaded with his mother to find a way for them to help families in need, sparking the idea of a toy drive in the spirit of the holiday season.
Saturday and Sunday, Daniel and Jasmine collected 88 toys under the pavilion at Kate Barr Ross Park, exceeding their expectations for their first toy drive. The amount fell just 12 toys short of Daniel’s goal of 100, however, donations are still coming in from those who could not make it to the drive.
“He was so surprised that he got a lot of toys and he was really happy to see what we talked about put into action,” Jasmine said. “I think that made him realize if you have something and you put it into action, you can make it happen.”
A member of the board of directors with SAAFE House, Jasmine knew that she wanted half of the toys to go towards the non-profit in addition to the Good Shepherd Mission. The toys will be donated at the end of this week after some last minute collections are made.
Overall, Daniel and his family are overjoyed at their accomplishment and are looking forward to the possibility of making it a new tradition of giving for every holiday season.
