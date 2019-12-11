When it comes to Christmas displays, one Huntsville family goes all out.
For the past 10 years, the Ford family has created a winter wonderland in Southeast Texas at their home in the 1200 block of 19th Street — next to the Sam Houston Memorial Museum.
“I grew up with a family who did elaborate light and holiday displays and I wanted to bring it to Huntsville,” Christmas Wonderland operator Kerry Ford said. “It has continued to grow each year and it has become a tradition. Many people tell me how excited they are for it throughout the year.”
Ford began lighting up the Huntsville area a decade ago, with help from his sisters Laura and Melissa Lewis and friend, Christopher Windham. Ford also gets help from his mom, Charlotte Ford, his stepfather, Allen Ellison and a few good friends.
“It is a lot of hard work, and many people do not realize that it is still not complete,” Ford added.
The Ford family and friends spend each weekend in November setting up the display that features over 60,000 lights, 71 inflatables, 25 blow molds and 17 wood cutouts for visitors to enjoy.
“We always add and remove certain pieces each year,” Ford said. “We added some new characters and displays, but it is always a work in progress and never exactly the same.”
Ford estimates that he spends around $500 on energy costs for the display, while spending $900 for storage during the year and an additional $500 for new displays and lights each year. In order to save on energy costs, Ford has changed many of his lights to LEDs, which use less energy than traditional lights.
“We have a lot of people who visit and ask why we do not stay open later or keep it on all night, but that would cost a lot of money,” Ford added. “The display gets more difficult each year, but I want to keep the tradition and the Christmas spirit alive.”
Christmas Wonderland will be displayed through Dec. 31, on weekdays from 5-9 p.m. and weekends from 5-10 p.m.
