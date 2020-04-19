Mostyn Hendrix had a very special first birthday on Friday.
With the coronavirus pandemic shutting everything down, he was able to sit out by the bank in New Waverly and see fire trucks from the New Waverly Fire Department and police cars from the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
“Every parent looks forward to their kids first birthday. It’s such a big milestone, but we obviously had to cancel his party due to the coronavirus. Broke our hearts, but my husband made some phone calls to some close friends of ours to make it special," his mother Krystal Hendrix said.
"We love our little town and will never forget all that drove by to give our baby boy a honk, smile and a wave for his first birthday."
