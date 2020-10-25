Life after remission

Perched at the window of The Buzzed Cup food bus overlooking the Market Creek courtyard, Elizabeth Florer nervously fidgets with a silver bracelet on her wrist. It’s where she spends her days now, in a 31-foot bus she purchased nearly a year to the day of her diagnosis as a means for a way out of a stifling franchise that she could control for herself.
Against silver rings and jewelry, the bracelet doesn’t immediately stand out at first, but she turns it just enough to reveal a small emblem. It’s a medical bracelet, identifying that she can’t have blood pressure or pin sticks on her right side due to her history of lymphatic breast cancer.
“I hate wearing this, I hate it. This sounds wrong – it feels like a noose around my neck when I wear this,” Florer said. “It does remind me of the cancer, because it’s a very physical representation of it and I always feel it, it’s just always there.”
It’s not just the bracelet on her wrist, it’s the depression, the fear and anger in the back of her mind that she carries with her every day. It’s been nine months since Florer went into remission, however, she did not tell people for seven months that she was “freed” because she was afraid that it just couldn’t be real.
It was just earlier this month that Florer’s oncologist believed her cancer could be back. After extensive testing, it was determined that Florer had a calcified tumor in her brain and non-cancerous concerns to monitor internally, however, the few days of awaiting the results left her laden with fear.
“My cancer markers are good, but it never leaves you, maybe years from now, maybe decades from now I’ll feel differently, but there’s a fear all of the time,” Florer said. “I keep wondering, when am I going to feel good again? When am I going to stop being fragile?”
Florer had been married for two years with a bright future brimming with plans when her life was suddenly placed on hold.
On Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, Florer went to see her general practitioner for what she believed to be a heat rash across her breast. 25 days later, she had undergone a double mastectomy, removing 15 lymph nodes from her right side, eight of which were cancerous.
“I’m a little angry sometimes, because I didn’t take care of myself well enough to catch it sooner,” Florer said. “During the 25 days while I was waiting for the surgery to occur, I could feel the tumors growing in my breast.”
There just wasn’t any time, it was an extremely aggressive lymphatic breast cancer that had developed in the 50 weeks since her last 3-D mammogram, rapidly progressing from a stage two to a hair shy of stage four breast cancer in the 25 days leading up to her surgery.
Though she only had cancer in one of her breasts, Florer opted for the double mastectomy to be safe with no reconstruction. A 31” scar runs around her chest with radiation burns from the treatment that literally burned off her skin, leaving tender, exposed flesh. It’s a new normal for Florer that she doesn’t shy away from in the mirror.
“I don’t look the same, never will,” Florer said. “To me, it’s not a scar, it’s a mark of triumph, it’s a mark of success.”
Life after remission doesn’t magically get better, the battle is long from over. Anger still hangs heavy in her heart, for the disease itself and for the disingenuous outpour of support for breast cancer awareness through the month of October. Looking from the outside in, the fundraisers and sorority rallies seemed like a nice effort at one time, now on the other side, they come across as a personal assault to her.
“To be honest, I get really angry when there are breast cancer fundraisers and things like that, I have an emotional reaction to them, I think I feel that a lot of times it’s just such an easy target to do a fundraiser around something and then not really do anything,” Florer said. “When people talk about doing fundraisers and awareness things, I think that a lot of times it’s self-serving to the people that are doing it and it’s not really about the people who are going through it.”
She’s not alone, a community of breast cancer survivors share the same feeling. It’s hard to distinguish who views her as a means to an end and who are actually real in their intentions, however, it’s a double-edged sword – Florer realizes that funding and awareness is needed to make progress.
“People have suggested that tied to my business I do a fundraiser for breast cancer, and I won’t do it because I know how I would feel about it and I don’t want to use my breast cancer to make people feel sorry for me, I refuse,” Florer said.
Florer shifts on her stool with a brimming cup of coffee in front of her. At 11 a.m. she’s already received an iron transfusion before arriving at the bus two hours early to prepare for the day. It’s progress over the previous day, which she spent feeling weak to the point of not being able to leave her bed.
“They talk about chemo staying with you for years, and I didn’t really understand it, I still don’t think I do. There’s days I’m just so fragile and tired, and I used to not be that way. I wasn’t fragile, I wasn’t one of those wimpy women that can’t do anything for themselves. I could do things for myself, I was strong willed, now, I’m so dependent on the kindness of my family,” Florer said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be that strong again.”
But she would agree that in some ways she’s stronger now when she’s not “feeling sorry for herself” in private. It’s a process that will take time. The inevitable pitfalls come and go, but for the most part, each day is a little better than the last for the “rack-attack” survivor.
“I know that there are millions of women that have done this before me, and I know that I’ll get past this stage, and I know that life will become a part of normal that I accept as normal, not that I figure out how to get through,” Florer said.
“I’m grateful to my family, and I’m incredibly grateful to the medical staff that pulled me by the hand through the steps that I had to go through to save my life.”