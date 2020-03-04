Huntsville man builds aviaries to help protect wood ducks on Elkins Lake

Looking out across Elkins Lake, one might notice eight to ten little boxes curiously placed just off the shore line. The small rectangular boxes mounted on a pole stand quietly in the water, overlooking the serene lakes that the wood ducks call home.
The taupe colored boxes make for the perfect home for female wood ducks to nest in every spring – their placement and build being safer than a wood duck’s natural nesting site in tree cavities which predators can easily reach.
“There’s a hole on the other side (facing the water) and she’ll fly up into the hole and I’ve got some wood shavings in there for the nest, about six inches, and when she leaves, she’ll cover the eggs up with the shavings and then she’ll fly out of that hole,” Elkins Lake resident A.J. McGee said.
“Once she hatches them, she brings them food and feeds them until they get to where they can fly and then she’ll get down in the water and quack to call them, and they know that’s their mama, so they’ll fly out of there and come down to the water.”
It’s a special sight for the McGee family, watching a mother wood duck and her flock of ducklings leave the nest for a swim in Elkins Lake. As spring slowly approaches, McGee checks on the duck box to make sure that it is ready for nesting season, however this year, he was surprised to find that his box had finally rotted away.
“I moved here in ‘02 and they already had that duck box out there. The beginning of this year, I went to check it and it finally just rotted away, the Lord knows how long it’s been there,” McGee said.
He could have just let the duck box disintegrate and left it at that, but his love for animals made him take it upon himself to replace it. A carpenter for nearly all of his life, McGee pulled the box out of the water to measure and draft plans to rebuild one just like it, however his project quickly multiplied.
A neighbor on Azalea Lake caught wind of his project and reached out for help with her own two duck boxes that had rotted, a third even being pulled straight out from Hurricane Harvey. She had ordered two online that she needed help installing and asked him to make a third one to fully replace the trio she once had.
His good deed has since mushroomed as the woman’s neighbor two doors down caught wind of the project and asked for his help in replacing her two boxes, while another across the street asked for one to place on their mother’s ranch pond.
At 88 years-old, McGee could have a small lucrative business on his hands, however he hopes not to get too many more requests as he likes to spend his time at church and fishing.
Once on the brink of extinction in the early 1900’s due to habitat loss from over-harvesting timber, drainage of swamps and marshes and the excessive exploitation by man for its meat and bold feathers, the wood ducks are by no means an endangered species anymore.
Since the enactment of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which gave protection to all migratory birds including the wood duck by closing the season until 1941, the wood duck species has regained its population to a safe standing.
Due to their vibrant markings, the wood duck remains a beloved animal by birders, and getting to watch them paddle through the neighborhood lakes from the closeness of their own back yard is a special benefit to many Elkins Lake residents.