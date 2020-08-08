The time has finally arrived.
The newest issue of Huntsville Living is now in newsstands across Huntsville. The Fall 2020 issue focuses on the people that make Walker County Proud, highlighted by Citizen of the Year Vicki McKenzie.
The 48-page magazine also includes a Q&A with new Sam Houston State University President Dr. Alisa White, alongside features about Floyd's on 14th, Compassus Hospice and Inkslingers.
See the digital version below.
