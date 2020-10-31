The newest issue of Huntsville Living is now in newsstands across Huntsville and Walker County. The November-December 2020 issue focuses on the great first responders within our community.
Kyon, the drug dog for the Huntsville Police Department, graces the cover, with inside features including profiles of Texan EMS, HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford, Texas Ranger Christopher Cash, Walker County 9-1-1 Dispatch and the Crabbs Prairie Fire Department. Also featured is Lindo Mexican Restaurant and Elliott’s Jewelers.
See the digital version of the magazine below.
