The newest issue of Huntsville Living is now in newsstands across Huntsville and Walker County. Learn about the unique businesses and people of Walker County in the May-June 2021 issue.
See the digital version of the magazine below.
Jacob William Langley, 24 of Huntsville, passed away Monday, May 3rd. Funeral will be held at 11:00am Monday, May 10th at Northside Baptist Church with visitation an hour prior. Arrangements by Nobles Funeral Chapel.
On Friday, officials with the Walker County Hospital District board announced that they have finalized a $7.8 million purchase of Huntsville Memorial Hospital. Do you feel like this is a good use of tax dollars, and is this the right direction for the struggling health care facility?
